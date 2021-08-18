Pot Noodle seeks best celeb lookalike in adam&EveDDB ad
New Pot Noodle Piri-Piri variant offering 'black card' to best lookalike
18 August 2021
Pot Noodle has launched a campaign for its Piri-Piri chicken variant that offers a 'black card' - similar to Nandos - to the best doppelgänger.
The campaign, from adam&eveddb, launches on Twitter this week, with shortlisted celeb lookalikes going head-to-head in promoted polls next week, in a knockout-style competition.
The winner will receive a year's supply of Peri-Peri chicken Pot Noodle. Alongside the social activity, the brand installed tactical mobile OOH placements outside a branch of Nandos, with tongue-in-cheek copy which alluded to the product’s similar flavour credentials.
