Pot Noodle seeks best celeb lookalike in adam&EveDDB ad

18 August 2021

Pot Noodle has launched a campaign for its Piri-Piri chicken variant that offers a 'black card' - similar to Nandos - to the best doppelgänger.

The campaign, from adam&eveddb, launches on Twitter this week, with shortlisted celeb lookalikes going head-to-head in promoted polls next week, in a knockout-style competition.

The winner will receive a year's supply of Peri-Peri chicken Pot Noodle. Alongside the social activity, the brand installed tactical mobile OOH placements outside a branch of Nandos, with tongue-in-cheek copy which alluded to the product’s similar flavour credentials.

Client: Unilever

Brand: Pot Noodle

Project/Campaign name: Pot Noodle Piri-Piri Chicken

Client: Lena Portchmouth, Marketing Lead UK Snacking; Stuart Jeffrey, Marketing Manager; Josh Hill, Assistant Brand Manager

