PlayStation Reimagines Play In A Global Campaign By Adam&EveDDB
Sony Interactive Entertainment has unveiled its global debut brand spot for PlayStation- 'Play Has No Limits'
10 September 2021
The new film for Sony Interactive Entertainment's Playstation, created by adam&eveDDB, takes the viewer on a journey through a city like none other. A world that is uniquely PlayStation and shows what can happen when play is taken to an unprecedented level.
This powerful new spot ignites the feeling of exhilaration that comes with PlayStation’s unapparelled gameplay experiences, as dozens of elaborate characters travel through a city laid out like a chessboard.
The film tells the story of two rival Kings, who battle in through an epic game and follows the progress of a Pawn, the most unassuming piece on the board, as she makes her way through the city. On her way she encounters different challenges posed by the opposition, but ultimately makes her way to the rival King’s penthouse to win the game for her team.
The film takes the viewer on a reimagined journey through one of history’s oldest and most revered games, and pays tribute to some of the favourite games.
