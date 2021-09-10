Playstation Global Adam&EveDDB

PlayStation Reimagines Play In A Global Campaign By Adam&EveDDB

Sony Interactive Entertainment has unveiled its global debut brand spot for PlayStation- 'Play Has No Limits'

By Creative Salon

10 September 2021

The new film for Sony Interactive Entertainment's Playstation, created by adam&eveDDB, takes the viewer on a journey through a city like none other. A world that is uniquely PlayStation and shows what can happen when play is taken to an unprecedented level.

This powerful new spot ignites the feeling of exhilaration that comes with PlayStation’s unapparelled gameplay experiences, as dozens of elaborate characters travel through a city laid out like a chessboard.

The film tells the story of two rival Kings, who battle in through an epic game and follows the progress of a Pawn, the most unassuming piece on the board, as she makes her way through the city. On her way she encounters different challenges posed by the opposition, but ultimately makes her way to the rival King’s penthouse to win the game for her team.

The film takes the viewer on a reimagined journey through one of history’s oldest and most revered games, and pays tribute to some of the favourite games.

CREDITS

Client: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Brand: PlayStation

Official Title (YT): PlayStation - Play Has No Limits

First Air Date: 9 September 2021

Client/s:

Senior Vice President, Head of Global Marketing: Eric Lempel

Senior Vice President, Global Marketing: Mary Yee

Director, Global Brand Marketing: Adam Grant

Senior Manager, Global Brand Marketing: Jayne Murphy

Manager, Global Brand & Platform Marketing: Dianne Segovia

Global Brand Manager/s: Alejandro Villero, Mattia Maccario

Joint Chief Executive Officer: Mat Goff

Chief Creative Officer: Richard Brim

Executive Creative Director/s: Ant Nelson, Mike Sutherland

Art Director: Xander Hart

Copywriter: Edward Usher

Chief Production Officer: Anthony Falco

Agency producer/s: Nikki Cramphorn, Panos Louca

Agency Assistant Producer: Claire Peacock

Project Director: Sam McGeorge

Planning Director: David Mortimer

Managing Partner: Sarah Coleman

Business Director: Pip Shepherd

Account Director: Mitch Lovich

Account Manager: Madeleine Burrell

Account Executive: Jemima St Aubyn

Executive Content Director: Simon Adamson

Head of Content: Jessica Taylor

Social Director: Sophie Chaytor-Grubb

Senior Content Creative: Matthew Osborne

Digital Display Lead: Marceline Le Gaufey

Agency Integrated Producer: Peter Williams

Assistant Integrated Producer/s: Scarlett Rudd, Richard Bailey

Legal: Trine Odin, Tom Campbell, Candice Macleod, Freya Vale

Business Affairs: Dolores King, Layla Husted

King Henry

Head of Design: Paul Knowles

Lead Designer: Scott Silvey

Artworker: Chris Holiday

Studio Manager: Dave Callow & Rob Wallis

Cain&Abel

Global Business Director: Sybille Chrissoveloni

Account Director: Nicoletta Corradi

Account Manager/s: George Letheren-Smith

Operations Manager: Jon Phillips

Senior Producer: Laura Frischke

Producer/s: Nicola Shanks, Mandy Amoah

Senior Editor: David Smith

Editor/s: Lewis Cyrus Thompson

QC: Stuart Moore, Chloe Maudsley

Joint Head of Integrated Production: Cave Ellson

Digital Resource Manager: Jamie Demetriadi

Creative Technology Director: Hash Milhan

Digital Design Directors: Sam Butler, Mauricio Brandt

Technical Lead: Ben Aldrich

Full Stack Developer: Jack Christian

Lead QA Manager: Mark Sadler

Media agency: MediaCom

Localisation Agency: EG+

Production company: Riff Raff

Director: Francois Rousselet

Owner of Riff Raff: Matthew Fone

EP: Tom Berendsen, Tracey Cooper

Producer: Jane Tredget

Production Manager: Stuart Butterworth, Boris Franchi

Production Assistant: Charlie Jones

Director of Photography: Khalid Mohtaseb

Production Designer: Pirra Lorenzo

1st Ad: Chris Kelly

MoVi Operator: Myron Mance

MoVi 1st AC: Frank Gardner

Costume Designer: Kate Forbes

Costume Assistant: Jon Revell

Service Production Company: Papaya

Producer: Tomek Skrodzki

Production Manager: Darek Kozyra, Jimmy Gradziuk

Production Coordinator: Ola Krzykowska, Kasia Kordecka, Pawel Majewski

Unit Manager: Remik Kubiak, Wojtek Strzeiński

2nd AD: Roma Zachemba

1st AC: Macin Studniarek

Steadicam: Adam Mendry

Grip: Edwin Wolski

Gaffer: Pawel Chiczewski

Production Designer: Monika Sajko

Costume Stylist: Kasia Lewinska

Hair & Makeup Artist: Dominika Dylewska

Stunts: Tomek Lewandowski

Edit Company: Everest Studios Paris/Stitch Editing

Producer Everest: Fanny Huguet.

Editor- Everest: Nicolas Larrouquere

Editor - Stitch: Charlie Rotberg

Managing director - Stitch- Angela Hart

Grade: Julien Alary

Post Production: Untold Studios

Executive Creative Director: Neil Davies

Executive Producer: Ian Berry / Tom Igglesden

Post Producer: Ellie Joseph, George Reid

Production Assistant: Jordan Maloga

CD: Dave Fleet

VFX Supervisors: Alex Gabucci, Amir Bazazi

VFX Artists:

Adam Chabane

Alex Doyle

Alice Haynes

Amir Bazazi

Andres Ramos

Ant Allen

Aurelien Lemonnier

Becky Clay

Ben Harris

Ben McIlveen

Benoit Paya

Briag Mallat

Cameron Johnson

Caroline Kiessling

Cindy Libbrecht

Clara Mallevaile

Clara Parati

Clement Granjon

Daniel Tiller

Dave Ince

Doruk Saglam

Ed Turvey

Emir Hasham

Francesco Bianco

Gareth Harwood

Grace Davison

Greta Kossowska

Henrik Holmberg

Jack Harris

Jermaine Rajis

Joe Dymond

Joe Kane

Marcel Ruegenberg

Mathilde Dallamaggiore

Matt Clarke

Maxime Pillonel

Micahel Ho

Mo Mouzi

Natacha Pianeti

Rachel Bosc-Bierne

Sam Rowan

Sebastian Caldwell

Shariq Altaf

Solveig Lynde

Thanos Topouzis

Thiago Vilas Boas

Tom Humphrey

Tom Moreland

Tomer Epshtein

Valentin Beaumont

Wojtek Piwowarczyk

Yann Benedi

Yaz Raji

Lidar Scanners: Duncan Lees, Robert Kraczek

Audio Post Production: Factory Studios

Sound Design and Mix – Mark Hills

Creative Director (Audio) – Anthony Moore

Senior Audio Producer – Deborah Whitfield

Foley – Foley Farmers

Music Supervision: Duncan Smith & James Marshall (Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe - Creative Arts)

Song Title: Blue Monday

Written by: Peter Hook, Stephen Paul David Morris, Gillian Lesley Gilbert, Bernard Sumner

Produced & Performed by: Sebastian Böhm

Music Production & Label: Position Music

Publisher: Universal Music Publishing Ltd.

Illustration agency: Atrbute

Illustrator agent: Jeff Church

Illustrator: Matt Taylor

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Frontline19
GOSH Alice in Wonderland
adam&eveDDB x Avanti West Coast.
adam&eveDDB Paralympic
POT-NOODLE_PIRI-PIRI_TALENT
camelot tokyo adam&eve DDB
adam&eveDDB SKITTLES PRIDE TRAFALGAR SQUARE
walls bites adam&eve
VW sheets adam&eve ddb
AA Charitable Trust Caitlin adam&eve DDB
Eat Them To Defeat Them
Miller
ea sports fifa 21
adam&eveDDB John Lewis
john lewis anyday adam&eve

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.