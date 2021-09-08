Great Ormond Street Hospital launches 'Power of Play' campaign and hub through A&EDDB
Resilience learning platform features new stories from Alice in Wonderland, Peter Pan, Hey Duggee, Beano’s Dennis and Gnasher, Horrid Henry and JoJo and Gran Gran
08 September 2021
Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity (GOSH Charity) is launching a new learning and entertainment platform on Wednesday 8th September to showcase the ‘Power of Play and its role in helping children cope with life’s challenges, with support from adam&eveDDB.
The stories, featuring childhood favourites such as Alice with Tweedledee and Tweedledum, Peter Pan, Hey Duggee, and Beano’s Dennis and Gnasher are derived by creative agency adam&eveDDB in conjunction with each property and Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH)’s Play team. This team use their skills every day to support seriously ill children from across the UK to understand and cope with their treatment and recovery.
Each of the new stories shows how play techniques can be used to overcome a specific challenge that can be relevant to all children across the UK, such as anxiety, loneliness, and fear of the unknown.
The platform is supported by a campaign by adam&eveDDB and Hearts and Science media, including a TV ad voiced by Olivia Colman, and print and OOH to drive awareness of the hub.
1/3GOSH Hey Duggee
2/3GOSH Beano
3/3GOSH Peter Pan
Andy McAnaney and Christian Sewell at adam&eveDDB said: “It has been an honour to work with GOSH Charity, the hospital’s Play team and some of Britain’s most beloved characters to bring the ‘Power of Play’ to life in comics, ebooks, audiobooks and animated programmes. Whether using creative play to restore a child’s confidence, or imaginative play to explain cancer treatment, the aim was to show how it can help children deal with any issues in life in a fun, yet informative way. Enabling all children to deal with difficult feelings both big and small.”
Nick Radmore, Deputy Director of Marketing at GOSH Charity added: "‘We hope families across the UK have as much fun using the resources on our hub as we had in creating them with the hospital’s Play team and the team at adam&eveDDB. Dennis and Gnasher were childhood heroes of mine, so I hope their story all about the Power of Play helps parents and their children cope with life’s challenges, big and small."
