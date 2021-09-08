Great Ormond Street Hospital launches 'Power of Play' campaign and hub through A&EDDB

Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity (GOSH Charity) is launching a new learning and entertainment platform on Wednesday 8th September to showcase the ‘Power of Play and its role in helping children cope with life’s challenges, with support from adam&eveDDB.

The stories, featuring childhood favourites such as Alice with Tweedledee and Tweedledum, Peter Pan, Hey Duggee, and Beano’s Dennis and Gnasher are derived by creative agency adam&eveDDB in conjunction with each property and Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH)’s Play team. This team use their skills every day to support seriously ill children from across the UK to understand and cope with their treatment and recovery.

Each of the new stories shows how play techniques can be used to overcome a specific challenge that can be relevant to all children across the UK, such as anxiety, loneliness, and fear of the unknown.