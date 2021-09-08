GOSH Alice in Wonderland

Great Ormond Street Hospital launches 'Power of Play' campaign and hub through A&EDDB

Resilience learning platform features new stories from Alice in Wonderland, Peter Pan, Hey Duggee, Beano’s Dennis and Gnasher, Horrid Henry and JoJo and Gran Gran

By creative salon

08 September 2021

Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity (GOSH Charity) is launching a new learning and entertainment platform on Wednesday 8th September to showcase the ‘Power of Play and its role in helping children cope with life’s challenges, with support from adam&eveDDB.

The stories, featuring childhood favourites such as Alice with Tweedledee and Tweedledum, Peter Pan, Hey Duggee, and Beano’s Dennis and Gnasher are derived by creative agency adam&eveDDB in conjunction with each property and Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH)’s Play team. This team use their skills every day to support seriously ill children from across the UK to understand and cope with their treatment and recovery.

Each of the new stories shows how play techniques can be used to overcome a specific challenge that can be relevant to all children across the UK, such as anxiety, loneliness, and fear of the unknown.

The platform is supported by a campaign by adam&eveDDB and Hearts and Science media, including a TV ad voiced by Olivia Colman, and print and OOH to drive awareness of the hub.

  • GOSH Hey Duggee

    1/3GOSH Hey Duggee

  • GOSH Beano

    2/3GOSH Beano

  • GOSH Peter Pan

    3/3GOSH Peter Pan

Andy McAnaney and Christian Sewell at adam&eveDDB said: “It has been an honour to work with GOSH Charity, the hospital’s Play team and some of Britain’s most beloved characters to bring the ‘Power of Play’ to life in comics, ebooks, audiobooks and animated programmes. Whether using creative play to restore a child’s confidence, or imaginative play to explain cancer treatment, the aim was to show how it can help children deal with any issues in life in a fun, yet informative way. Enabling all children to deal with difficult feelings both big and small.”

Nick Radmore, Deputy Director of Marketing at GOSH Charity added: "‘We hope families across the UK have as much fun using the resources on our hub as we had in creating them with the hospital’s Play team and the team at adam&eveDDB. Dennis and Gnasher were childhood heroes of mine, so I hope their story all about the Power of Play helps parents and their children cope with life’s challenges, big and small."

Credits

Client:

Deputy Director (Brand & Content – Hospital and Charity): Nick Radmore

Senior Brand Planning and Marketing Manager: Anna Bullock

Project Manager: Miranda Williams

Fundraising Lead: Rebekah Cahill

Digital Leads: Kathy Woolley; Charlotte Young

Creative Agency: adam&eveDDB

Chief Creative Officer: Richard Brim

Executive Creative Directors: Ant Nelson and Mike Sutherland

Creative Directors: Andy McAnaney and Christian Sewell

Agency Producers: Katie Heaselgrave, Charles Woodall, Panos Louca, Kendal Drake

Joint CEO: Mat Goff and Tammy Einav

Deputy Managing Director: Jemima Monies

Managing Partner: Charlotte Wolfenden

CSO: Martin Beverley

Executive Strategy Director: Nick Hirst

Planners: Stuart Williams, John Blight

Business Director: Jo Lorimer

Account Director: Beatrice Kenyon-Jones

Account Manager: Dorothy Tang

Project Manager: Lara Harper

Senior Paralegal: Trine Odin

Business Affairs: Gemma Davies, Edan Cummins

Social Media Executive: Osob Yusuf

Trade PR Agency: Persuasion Communications

Account Director: Olivia Sweeting

King Henry Design:

Designer: Scott Silvey

Design Studio Manager: Rob Wallis, Dave Callow

Senior Creative Artworker: Chris Holliday

King Henry Retouch:

Studio Manager: Dan Sandalls

Retouch: Georgia Plomer, Jon Webb

Photography

Photographer – Justin Barton

Post Production Company: Cain&Abel

Post Producer: Sonia Banatowska

Studio Manager: Brett Kelsey

Artworkers / Animators: Joe Hollingworth, Tom Lockwood, James Ireland, Ashley Sykes, Hashir Khan, Gabriella Eriksson

Cain&Abel Printers:

Senior Integrated Producer: Gareth Evans

Cain&Abel Artwork/Production Studio

Cain&Abel QA Team

Audio Post Production: Factory

Audio Producer: Deborah Whitfield, Mikey Hill

Sound Designer: Frankie Beirne, Jack Hallett, Michael Haines

Music - Theodore

Music Supervisor: Tom Stanford

Media Agency: Hearts & Science

Media Director: Marina Pavlovic

Hey Duggee:

Story concept: Andy McAnaney and Christian Sewell from adam&eveDDB

Production Company: BBC Studios

Series Creator: Grant Orchard

Series Producer: Janine Voong

Executive Producer: Sue Goffe

Executive Producer for BBC Studios: Henrietta Hurford-Jones

Associate Producer for BBC Studios: Elizabeth Randall

Video Editor: Nick McCall

Head of Programming for Children’s at BBC Studios: Simon Clarke

Senior Marketing Manager for Children’s at BBC Studios: Katie Hibbs

Peter Pan:

Story concept: Andy McAnaney and Christian Sewell from adam&eveDDB

Copywriter: Andy McAnaney from adam&eveDDB

Illustrator: Julian Beresford

Editor: Alyx Price from Pan Macmillan

Alice in Wonderland:

Story concept: Andy McAnaney and Christian Sewell from adam&eveDDB

Copywriter: Andy McAnaney from adam&eveDDB

Illustrator: Christian Sewell from adam&eveDDB

Editor: Alyx Price from Pan Macmillan

Beano:

Story concept: Andy McAnaney and Christian Sewell from adam&eveDDB

Director Franchise Planning and Partnerships/Project Lead: Vanessa Andreis

Senior Manager Creative Services and Product Development: Usha Chauhan

Senior Marketing Manager: Alina Stancescu

Script and Editor: Michael Stirling

Illustrator : Nigel Parkinson

Design Editor: Leon Strachan

Artworker: Nick Dodd

Legal: Gemma Kelly

Horrid Henry:

Story concept: Lucinda Whiteley

Cast:

Henry: Elizabeth Waterworth-Santo

Henry’s Mum: Tamsin Heatley

Peter: Emma Tate

Production team:

Written and Produced by: Lucinda Whiteley

Animation Director: Gary Andrews

Editor: Jim Andrews

Executive Producer: Mike Watts

Assistant Producer: Matthew Spencer-Davies

Sheet Timer: Barry Macey

Music: Lester Barnes

Sound: Chris Morris

Animation Studio: Blue Arts, China

Post-production: 50:50, Guilt Free

Production Accountant: Andrew Park

Legal: Peter Coles, MLaw

Produced by Novel Entertainment Limited

JoJo & Gran Gran:

Story concept: Andy McAnaney and Christian Sewell from adam&eveDDB

Cast:

Cathy Tyson – voice of Gran Gran

Taiya Samuel – voice of JoJo

Production Team:

Mark Owen – Content Editor

Harriet Blackamore - Producer

Liam Swann – Script writer for ‘Fixing Panda’ ep

Steve Cannon – Voice Director

Luke Nagy – Sound Engineer at The Sound Company

Tony Reed – Genre Lead – Animation & Puppetry

Tom Cousins – Development Producer

Justine Hatcher – Production Manager

Lloyd Harris – Production Co-ordinator

Consultants:

Laura Henry-Allain – Script Consultant

Claire Seeley – Educational Consultant

Saint Lucia Tourism Authority – Consultant

Marketing and Promotion:

Shakila Ali - Content Impact Manager

