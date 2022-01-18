BBH London creates film for Samsung Exynos 2200 launch

The film opens in a metaphorical mobile game market — a visual metaphor for an online app store — and follows a female character passing by an array of street vendors trying to sell her poor-quality, heavily-pixelated 8-bit computing-style fruits, and weapons.

The hero is soon lured down an alleyway by a grizzled, Alice-in-Wonderland-inspired white rabbit to an underground black market populated by darker characters and vendors trading guns and weapons, all in full HD quality. The action ends with the line: ‘Playtime is over’.

The agency’s brief was to drive anticipation and excitement among keen gamers ahead of the launch of the first phones containing the new mobile processor, which features a state-of-the art mobile graphics processing unit (GPU) developed by Samsung in partnership with AMD.

"The Marketplace" was directed by film and commercials director (and gamer) Matthijs Van Heijningen, whose numerous past commercials credits include the acclaimed "Ostrich" –for Samsung Electronics, "Vampire Party" for Audi, and the multi award-winning spots "Bear" and "Closet" — both for Canal+.

The commercial breaks on January 18 and will run until the end of February, running across YouTube, Instagram, Twitch, Reddit and TikTok. The film will be supported by cross-platform executions inspired by the creative concept and sharing the ‘Playtime is over’ theme, executed by Cheil Pengtai.

Changwan Kim, brand manager at Samsung Electronics, said: “We wanted to implicitly express how the Exynos 2200 processor will bring differentiated gaming experience on mobile, in a short condensed fashion. We are very excited to see BBH’s creativity come to life in this adventurous hero film, and believe this project may be a big milestone that changes the course of how we promote semiconductor products in the future.”

Stu Royall, creative director at BBH, added: “This was a dream brief from our partners at Samsung. To launch a new processing unit, targeted at hardcore gamers is an incredible opportunity. Together, we’ve constructed an incredible, alternate universe full of rich detail, dangerous characters and even more dangerous weapons. There’s even a few additional details hidden in there to reward the most eagle-eyed gamers.”

