BBH Creates Campaign To Make Experian Boost Famous
The ad shows the thrill of seeing your credit score soaring and is likened to the upward trajectory of a 7G ride into space
11 November 2021
Experian is boosting the profile of Experian Boost, with a new campaign from BBH.
Experian Boost uses data from everyday financial transactions to instantly increase your credit score.
Briefed to bring emotion and excitement to Experian Boost, the agency set out to turn this unique feature into a feeling and created ‘Grab that Boost high’ – a strategy that’s all about ending the struggle between getting an instant lift in your day and feeling like you’ve got your finances together.
In the creative, the thrill of seeing your credit score soaring thanks to Experian Boost is likened to the upward trajectory of a 7G ride into space.
The campaign will run UK-wide across TV, VOD, DOOH, radio, and social.
Uche Ezugwu, creative director at BBH said: “Experian Boost is such a simple and compelling feature that the strategy didn't need to be overthought. Our new campaign aims to bring the feeling of using Boost to life in a fun and attention-grabbing way.”
Nick Forsythe, head of brand & acquisition at Experian Consumer Services added : “We want to help as many people as possible across the UK increase their credit scores by using Experian Boost and make access to credit more inclusive
“The new campaign reflects our determination to grow awareness of this ground-breaking service further, by bringing to life in a fun way the joy that people get from a Boost and seeing their credit score soar”.
CREDITS
PRODUCTION CREDITS
BBH Creative Team: Elliot White & Wil Maxey
Creative Director: Uche Ezugwu
Executive Creative Director: Helen Rhodes
Strategy Director: Saskia Jones
Business Lead: James Rice
Account Manager:Bella Johnston & Ella McNicholas
Senior Account Director: Sophie Waller
Experian Clients:Jack Jones, Brea Thibodeau, Nick Forsythe & Louise Nickson
Film Credits
BBH Producer:Clementine Beck
Production Company: Riff Raff
Director: Rich Hall
Producer:Jay Lovelock
DoP: Alexandre Jamin
Editor/Editing House: Ben Corfield @ Stitch Editing
Post Production:Rascal
Post Production Producer: James Beck
Colourist:Dave Ludlam
3D Lead: Phil Maddock
3D: Gatis Kurzemnieks, Ton Bartroli
2D: Rich De Carteret, Sal Wilson
Motion Graphics: Matt Osborne
Online: Holly McLean
Sound:Aaron Taffel
Print Credits
BBH Producer: Beth Mechem
Production Company: Illusion CGI Studio
Designer:Anthony Jones
Radio Credits
BBH Producer: Trent Webster
Sound:James Cobbold @ 750mph
Media agency: PHD