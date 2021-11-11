experian bbh

BBH Creates Campaign To Make Experian Boost Famous

The ad shows the thrill of seeing your credit score soaring and is likened to the upward trajectory of a 7G ride into space

11 November 2021

Experian is boosting the profile of Experian Boost, with a new campaign from BBH.

Experian Boost uses data from everyday financial transactions to instantly increase your credit score.

Briefed to bring emotion and excitement to Experian Boost, the agency set out to turn this unique feature into a feeling and created ‘Grab that Boost high’ – a strategy that’s all about ending the struggle between getting an instant lift in your day and feeling like you’ve got your finances together.

In the creative, the thrill of seeing your credit score soaring thanks to Experian Boost is likened to the upward trajectory of a 7G ride into space.

The campaign will run UK-wide across TV, VOD, DOOH, radio, and social.

Uche Ezugwu, creative director at BBH said: “Experian Boost is such a simple and compelling feature that the strategy didn't need to be overthought. Our new campaign aims to bring the feeling of using Boost to life in a fun and attention-grabbing way.”

Nick Forsythe, head of brand & acquisition at Experian Consumer Services added : “We want to help as many people as possible across the UK increase their credit scores by using Experian Boost and make access to credit more inclusive

“The new campaign reflects our determination to grow awareness of this ground-breaking service further, by bringing to life in a fun way the joy that people get from a Boost and seeing their credit score soar”.

CREDITS

PRODUCTION CREDITS

BBH Creative Team: Elliot White & Wil Maxey

Creative Director: Uche Ezugwu

Executive Creative Director: Helen Rhodes

Strategy Director: Saskia Jones

Business Lead: James Rice

Account Manager:Bella Johnston & Ella McNicholas

Senior Account Director: Sophie Waller

Experian Clients:Jack Jones, Brea Thibodeau, Nick Forsythe & Louise Nickson

Film Credits

BBH Producer:Clementine Beck

Production Company: Riff Raff

Director: Rich Hall

Producer:Jay Lovelock

DoP: Alexandre Jamin

Editor/Editing House: Ben Corfield @ Stitch Editing

Post Production:Rascal

Post Production Producer: James Beck

Colourist:Dave Ludlam

3D Lead: Phil Maddock

3D: Gatis Kurzemnieks, Ton Bartroli

2D: Rich De Carteret, Sal Wilson

Motion Graphics: Matt Osborne

Online: Holly McLean

Sound:Aaron Taffel

Print Credits

BBH Producer: Beth Mechem

Production Company: Illusion CGI Studio

Designer:Anthony Jones

Radio Credits

BBH Producer: Trent Webster

Sound:James Cobbold @ 750mph

Media agency: PHD

