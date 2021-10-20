BBH and Burger King launch branded apparel

The limited-edition shirt uses a camouflage print to help customers disguise any spillages that may occur from enjoying Burger King's burgers.

The exclusive London-made wonders will be available for 100 Burger King customers. To win one, fans need to purchase one of the new Gourmet Kings Range burgers – The Argentinian or The Stakehouse – via the Burger King app, where they will then be entered into the draw. Customers will also receive free fries and a drink with every order made.

The burger chain has collaborated with celebrated British designer Katie Eary, to create the 'Fall Collection' design. The stunt is supported with TV and OOH also created by BBH, social activity by Coolr and PR from Frank. Media has been planned and bought by Vizeum.

Soco Nunez, brand and communications director at Burger King UK, said: “After months in the making, we are so excited to reveal our passion project to the world and celebrate the new Gourmet Kings Range, in collaboration with two cutting-edge craftsmen: Katy Eary and Cloth Surgeon. We want our fans to enjoy the premium ingredients of The Argentinian and The Stakehouse burgers without worrying about spillages and urge them to get gloriously messy!”

Katie Eary, British Fashion designer and behind the Fall Collection, added: “I’m honoured to be working with such a well-established restaurant and Burger King UK gave me the creative licence to create something fresh and unique. A celebration of the new menu, the camo takes cues from the freshest ingredients, which has resulted in something special and never been seen before. Plus, I love how each shirt will offer a tangible benefit for those lucky Brits who get their hands on one – a worry-free way to indulge, spills or no spills and 100% satisfaction guaranteed.”

Felipe Guimaraes, creative director at BBH, commented: “We wanted to do something for Burger King that would fit in culture, in a tone only they could. Creating a limited edition silk shirt that hides the inevitable spillages of their latest burgers seemed like the perfect way. Not only was the idea a bit bonkers, treating it with the same level of craft and tone of a high fashion brand made the project the gem that it is today. I love it, hope everyone else does too.”

