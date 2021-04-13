Google Appoints BBH To Drive Global Citizen’s Recovery Plan Goals

The new campaign by Google, created by BBH, is in support of Global Citizen - the international advocacy organisation working to end extreme poverty by 2030.

BBH was briefed to drive action towards one of Global Citizen’s Recovery Plan Goals - 'Resume Learning Everywhere.'

The campaign aims to encourage and inspire members of the public to sign up to the global action movement.

Before COVID, 258 million children around the world were out of school. In the face of a global pandemic this has spiralled to nearly 1.5 billion children who have had their education impacted.

Global Citizen is fighting to resume education for all children and get them back into school. To dramatise this BBH has created a powerful film to drive people to sign up and take action to make change - the film shows a school building being demolished to highlight the impact of the pandemic on education.

The film, directed by Cleo Samoles-Little, opens in an abandoned classroom. Viewers then start to see the film switching between two different realities. In one reality, the school is slowly destroyed by an incoming bulldozer against the backdrop of an instrumental rendition of a children’s melody; the metaphorical representation of underfunding in education around the world.

The other shows the school remaining completely intact. The film ends with the line ‘Stopping this, starts here. Education is being torn apart for millions around the world. Take action and become a Global Citizen.’

Jellyfish, working with BBH, has created a media campaign to harness the power of digital activism.

Felipe Guimarães, BBH creative director, said: “As creatives we try and find opportunities for our work to do good. Sometimes we are lucky to find clients and briefs that demand a positive impact on the world. This was one of them, to create a powerful piece of comms that empowers people to take action and help solve the problems of today's world. I believe we got to something that will do just that.”