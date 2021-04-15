Tesco 'Pop to your local if you can' by BBH

Tesco, one of the UK’s biggest advertisers, is using its advertising to urge the nation to visit their local pubs as they finally begin to reopen.

The campaign features full-page ads in national newspapers and extensive social media and digital billboard advertising.

Under the headline, ‘Pop to your local if you can’, the print ads continue: ‘Pubs have had it tough this year. That’s why, for once, instead of telling you about our fantastic deals, we’re using this space to ask you to support them instead (as long as you feel safe to do so). Because right now, every little helps.’

It was created by Daniel Seager and Richard Biggs, while MediaCom planned and bought the media.

Credits

Creative Team: Daniel Seager & Richard Biggs

Senior Strategist: Aarohi Dhir

Strategy Director: Lucy Moody

Group Strategy Director: John Harrison

Business Lead: Samantha McLeod

Senior Account Director: Philip Mattinson

Account Manager: Harry Warburton

Producer: Rachel Clarke

Designer: Anthony Jones