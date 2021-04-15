Tesco 'Pop to your local if you can' by BBH
Bartle Bogle Hegarty's latest campaign encourages thirsty Brits to head to the pub instead of the supermarket
15 April 2021
Tesco, one of the UK’s biggest advertisers, is using its advertising to urge the nation to visit their local pubs as they finally begin to reopen.
The campaign features full-page ads in national newspapers and extensive social media and digital billboard advertising.
Under the headline, ‘Pop to your local if you can’, the print ads continue: ‘Pubs have had it tough this year. That’s why, for once, instead of telling you about our fantastic deals, we’re using this space to ask you to support them instead (as long as you feel safe to do so). Because right now, every little helps.’
It was created by Daniel Seager and Richard Biggs, while MediaCom planned and bought the media.
Credits
Creative Team: Daniel Seager & Richard Biggs
Senior Strategist: Aarohi Dhir
Strategy Director: Lucy Moody
Group Strategy Director: John Harrison
Business Lead: Samantha McLeod
Senior Account Director: Philip Mattinson
Account Manager: Harry Warburton
Producer: Rachel Clarke
Designer: Anthony Jones