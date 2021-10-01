Tesco Mobile Brandishes Its Exclusive Rewards In Latest BBH Campaign
The new spot builds on its ‘Supermarket Mobile’ positioning and emphasises the bonuses of when retail and mobile collide
01 October 2021
Tesco Mobile’s latest campaign playfully exaggerates the excitement of purchasing a new mobile phone with the help of Clubcard.
The campaign, created by BBH, reiterates Tesco Mobile’s ‘Supermarket Mobile’ positioning, showing viewers how they are reinventing value like only a supermarket can.
The campaign explains how customers can now use their Tesco Clubcard to access lower prices and get their dream phone.
Rachel Swift, Tesco Mobile CMO, said: “Our latest campaign further emphasises the exciting things that happen when the worlds of supermarket and Mobile come together. We’re able to offer our customers something they can’t get from other networks – exclusive Tesco Clubcard member rewards.
"We know value is important to our customers, so we’re excited to bring Clubcard Prices to Tesco Mobile and offer Clubcard members their dream phone, for less."
The advert, created by BBH, follows a shopper as they discover their dream phone at the end of a ‘Tesco Mobile Supermarket’ aisle. Upon seeing the price, they turn to walk away. Suddenly, they stop in their tracks, with the realisation that with their Tesco Clubcard they have the power to instantly lower the price of their dream phone.
The integrated campaign will launch from 1 October across TV, OOH, radio, PR and social, as the brand continues to bring the best of Tesco to mobile.
