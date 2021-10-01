Tesco Mobile Brandishes Its Exclusive Rewards In Latest BBH Campaign

The campaign explains how customers can now use their Tesco Clubcard to access lower prices and get their dream phone.

Rachel Swift, Tesco Mobile CMO, said: “Our latest campaign further emphasises the exciting things that happen when the worlds of supermarket and Mobile come together. We’re able to offer our customers something they can’t get from other networks – exclusive Tesco Clubcard member rewards.

"We know value is important to our customers, so we’re excited to bring Clubcard Prices to Tesco Mobile and offer Clubcard members their dream phone, for less."

The advert, created by BBH, follows a shopper as they discover their dream phone at the end of a ‘Tesco Mobile Supermarket’ aisle. Upon seeing the price, they turn to walk away. Suddenly, they stop in their tracks, with the realisation that with their Tesco Clubcard they have the power to instantly lower the price of their dream phone.

The integrated campaign will launch from 1 October across TV, OOH, radio, PR and social, as the brand continues to bring the best of Tesco to mobile.

Credits:

CMO: Rachel Swift

Head of Brand and Marketing: Emma Herridge

Head of Customer Experience and Engagement: Simon Rogers

Campaign Lead: Lawrence Hamilton

Campaign Manager: Helga Zink

Campaign Executive: Andy Ward

Digital Lifecycle Manager: Rebecca Greenhalgh

BBH Creative Team: Dan McCormack, Luke Boggins

BBH Creative Director: Uche Ezugwu

BBH Strategists: Alice Walker, Harry Guild

BBH Strategy Director: Ed Kurland

BBH Account Manager: Ella McNicholas

BBH Account Director: Tessa Cranfield, Francesca Somerville

BBH Business Lead: Holly Ripper

BBH Producer: Joe Pawsey

Production Company: Bold Company

Director: Camila Zapiola

Executive Producer: Rob Godbold

Producer: Dave Knox

Post Production: Electric Theatre Company

BBH Producer: Laura Thompson

CGI Artist: Chris Labrooy

Illustration Agency: Début Art

Post Production Company: Wellcom Worldwide

Mediacom Partner: James Parnum

Mediacom Business Director: Peter Skarparis

Mediacom Associate Director: Duncan Timlin

Mediacom Senior Planner: Jamie Utley

Mediacom Strategy Director: Greg Newman

Mediacom AV Associate Director: Nick Docker

Mediacom Biddable Associate Director: Lizzy Tearle

Mediacom Digital Manager: Kathryn Turner

Mediacom Digital Planner Buyer: Shairah Habib