Alpen marks 50th anniversary with brand relaunch campaign

Alpen is celebrating its 50th birthday this June with a £2 million brand relaunch that includes a TV campaign by BBH, a new pack design and website.

The ‘Up & Alpen’ campaign marks Alpen’s return to TV for the first time in over four years. The spot, created by BBH London and directed by Birth’s Martin Jalfen, features an energetic alpine ram and uses humour to outline how Alpen can give everyone the endurance to climb their own personal mountains.

It is the first work since Alpen appointed BBH as its creative partner following a competitive pitch process in November. Alongside the TV work, a social media campaign will run across the brand’s Instagram and Facebook pages, encouraging the UK public to ‘get up, get out there and get to it’ with Alpen. In addition, a refreshed consumer-facing website showcases Alpen’s Swiss roots and contains inspirational recipe ideas.

The brand has also unveiled refreshed packaging celebrating its rich heritage. Rolling out from mid-May, the pack will feature an eye-catching alpine design, delicious product shots and call out its natural health credentials.

Helena Blincow, Head of Brand at Alpen, said: “In the last year, 5.6 million UK households have purchased Alpen muesli or bars4 , and we’re now worth over £50 million annually. As we reach such a big milestone, there couldn’t be a better time to revitalise the brand and accelerate its popularity even further with a substantial investment. Our bold new design and ‘Up & Alpen’ campaign will launch just ahead of traditionally busy summer months for the category, raising awareness of the portfolio and bringing more new and existing customers to the aisle.”

Felipe Guimaraes, Creative Director at BBH, says: “Expect the unexpected when it comes to the latest Alpen ad. A simple and off the wall idea that demonstrates the energy you harness when having Alpen for breakfast. It's an ad rammed with comedy.”