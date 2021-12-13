BBH London highlights mental health in the Middle East with billboard campaign

This Human Rights Day, the Jiyan Foundation for Human Rights is launching #FAOCEO to support mental health in the Middle East.

The LA-based billboard campaign, created by BBH London, urges the world’s top CEOs and the leadership of companies that offer health services and support to invest in the mental well-being of survivors of terrorism, domestic violence, war, and genocide living in Kurdistan-Iraq, Iraq, and Syria.

It uses an interactive mobile billboard with QR codes that sends direct messages to specific top executives, including Jeff Bezos (Amazon), Elon Musk (Tesla), Bill Gates, Cece Morken (Headspace), Brian Ternan (Health Net), Satya Nadella (Microsoft), and Sundar Pichai (Alphabet).

The 12-foot three-panel digital mobile billboard will feature unique QR codes for each CEO that once scanned will send viewers to a webpage containing Jiyan Foundation’s message to each of them. Once on the webpage, viewers will be prompted to share the message on their social media channel with the hashtag # FAOCEO.