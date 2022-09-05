BBH returns Tesco Mobile trolley to help lower customer costs
BBH release Tesco Mobile campaign to help Clubcard holders save more
05 September 2022
Tesco Mobile has launched a new nationwide campaign across TV, radio, print, social, as the helpful network continues to help customers spend less on their phone bills.
Launching on 2 September 2022, the campaign is the next chapter in Tesco Mobile’s creative platform Supermarket Mobile, as the network continues to fight on the side of customers and bring the best of Tesco to mobile.
The campaign, created by BBH, demonstrates how everyday little helps from Tesco Mobile can make a big difference, giving Tesco shoppers the chance to spend less on their phone bills with the power of Tesco Clubcard. The campaign launches with a TV ad and playful, food-inspired supporting creatives. The print and OOH executions highlight the network's Supermarket Mobile offering of ‘freshly baked value’ and ‘prime cut’ deals to keep costs down for Tesco Mobile customers.
Rachel Swift, Tesco Mobile CMO, said: “We know families are continuing to face financial challenges and as the super helpful network, we want to provide great value for customers at a time when they need it the most.
Tesco Clubcard members have access to exclusive Clubcard Prices and can earn Clubcard Points which can be used for money off their monthly Tesco Mobile bill. We’re committed to bringing the best of Tesco to mobile, thanks to Clubcard we can help customers spend less.”
The brand-new TV ad follows the helpful Tesco Mobile trolley, as it travels downhill on a mission to help those in need. From returning a football to a group of children, to finding a customer who’s been hit with a price hike, the helpful trolley reminds customers that they can spend less with Tesco Mobile.
The film was directed by 32 through production company Anonymous Content. BBH also collaborated with nineteentwenty on post-production.
Uche Ezugwu, BBH Creative Director, said: “We hope the helpful Tesco Mobile trolley continues to lift the nation's spirits, this time with a journey that takes it down a series of hills to celebrate the feeling of bringing prices down with Tesco Clubcard.”
