Burger King No 10

Burger King Trolls Boris Johnson in Parliament Stunt

Following the resignation of the British Prime Minister, Burger King UK and BBH remind us of the real Home of the Whopper

By Creative Salon

09 July 2022

Following the infamous Whopper On the Side Of a Bus stunt, Burger King UK has done it again. The iconic Home of the Whopper has stationed a giant digital ad outside the Houses of Parliament and 10 Downing Street. The artwork cheekily reads: “Turns Out There Is Such A Thing As Too Many Whoppers” in the shape of a number 10. It follows the Prime Minister’s long-rumoured resignation from office on 7 July.

  • Burger King No 10 BBH

    Burger King No 10 BBH

CREDITS

BBH creative team: Wil Maxey, Elliott White

BBH deputy executive creative director: Felipe Guimaraes

BBH account manager: Jack Smith

Burger King UK chief marketing officer: Katie Evans

Burger King UK brand and communications director: Soco Nunez

Burger King UK senior brand manager: Suzi Hoy

