Burger King Trolls Boris Johnson in Parliament Stunt
Following the resignation of the British Prime Minister, Burger King UK and BBH remind us of the real Home of the Whopper
09 July 2022
Following the infamous Whopper On the Side Of a Bus stunt, Burger King UK has done it again. The iconic Home of the Whopper has stationed a giant digital ad outside the Houses of Parliament and 10 Downing Street. The artwork cheekily reads: “Turns Out There Is Such A Thing As Too Many Whoppers” in the shape of a number 10. It follows the Prime Minister’s long-rumoured resignation from office on 7 July.
Burger King No 10 BBH
CREDITS
BBH creative team: Wil Maxey, Elliott White
BBH deputy executive creative director: Felipe Guimaraes
BBH account manager: Jack Smith
Burger King UK chief marketing officer: Katie Evans
Burger King UK brand and communications director: Soco Nunez
Burger King UK senior brand manager: Suzi Hoy