Burger King Trolls Boris Johnson in Parliament Stunt

Following the infamous Whopper On the Side Of a Bus stunt, Burger King UK has done it again. The iconic Home of the Whopper has stationed a giant digital ad outside the Houses of Parliament and 10 Downing Street. The artwork cheekily reads: “Turns Out There Is Such A Thing As Too Many Whoppers” in the shape of a number 10. It follows the Prime Minister’s long-rumoured resignation from office on 7 July.