BBH Turns The Tables On The Three Little Pigs Tale For Weetabix
Crafted using an animation style the new spot delivers an instant nostalgia jolt for audiences of a certain age
16 May 2022
The tale of the Three Little Pigs gets an unexpected twist in the latest ‘Have you had your Weetabix?’ campaign, created by BBH.
Crafted using an animation style the new spot delivers standout and an instant nostalgia jolt for audiences of a certain age, to once again explore the advantages of starting the day with a bowl of Weetabix.
Called ‘Wolf’, it initially seems to be telling the familiar fable of a trio of pigs and their houses - or more specifically, the failing of their building material choices. While hand drawn in the tradition of classic animated tales, eagle eyed viewers will spot the story has been modernised with little touches, such as an iPhone being charged in the house built of sticks, and the pigs themselves being reimagined with slightly different characteristics.
As in the fable, the pigs escape to the house built of bricks, and confidently sneer at the wolf from the supposedly safe and decidedly fancy spot. However, soon it seems their confidence that the house can survive any amount of huffing and puffing is misplaced – thanks to the Big Bad Wolf’s decision to have his Weetabix that morning.
Gareth Turner, head of marketing at Weetabix, said: “‘Have you had yours?’ has become part of our nation’s everyday language, and our mission with BBH is to create campaigns as memorable as our slogan. With ‘Wolf’, we think we have achieved just that.
“We continue to lead investment in the cereal category to ensure Weetabix remains front of mind throughout the nation with those looking for a nutritious and affordable breakfast. This fun and memorable advert is part of our next wave of marketing to promote our legendary yellow box, and we’re certain it will also have a halo effect on the rest of the Weetabix portfolio.”
Felipe Guimaraes, deputy executive creative director at BBH, said: “Weetabix has a long and popular history of taking famous and legendary stories and tearing up the script, which is why these campaigns are always brilliant fun to work on. The truth is anyone can benefit from a Weetabix breakfast, even the Big Bad Wolf.
‘Wolf’ breaks on television and social media on May 16 and is the start of a long-term campaign with an annual marketing spend of £14m behind it.
CREDITS
Campaign Title: Wolf
Client: Weetabix
Advertising Agency: BBH London
CCO: Alex Grieve
Executive Creative Director: Helen Rhodes
Deputy Executive Creative Director: Felipe Guimaraes
Copywriter: Grace Chambers
Art Director: Lucy Johnstone
Strategy Director: Fran Griffin
Business Lead: James Rice
Account Director: Caitlin Quigley
Agency Producer: Jemima Bowers
Media Agency: iProspect
Production Company: Stink
Director: Goldenwolf
Producer: Jenny King/Jeremy Smith
Post-Production Company: Goldenwolf/ETC/Unit
Audio Post-Production Company: String and Tins
Photographer: Jonathan Knowles