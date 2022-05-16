BBH Turns The Tables On The Three Little Pigs Tale For Weetabix

As in the fable, the pigs escape to the house built of bricks, and confidently sneer at the wolf from the supposedly safe and decidedly fancy spot. However, soon it seems their confidence that the house can survive any amount of huffing and puffing is misplaced – thanks to the Big Bad Wolf’s decision to have his Weetabix that morning.

Gareth Turner, head of marketing at Weetabix, said: “‘Have you had yours?’ has become part of our nation’s everyday language, and our mission with BBH is to create campaigns as memorable as our slogan. With ‘Wolf’, we think we have achieved just that.

“We continue to lead investment in the cereal category to ensure Weetabix remains front of mind throughout the nation with those looking for a nutritious and affordable breakfast. This fun and memorable advert is part of our next wave of marketing to promote our legendary yellow box, and we’re certain it will also have a halo effect on the rest of the Weetabix portfolio.”

Felipe Guimaraes, deputy executive creative director at BBH, said: “Weetabix has a long and popular history of taking famous and legendary stories and tearing up the script, which is why these campaigns are always brilliant fun to work on. The truth is anyone can benefit from a Weetabix breakfast, even the Big Bad Wolf.

‘Wolf’ breaks on television and social media on May 16 and is the start of a long-term campaign with an annual marketing spend of £14m behind it.

CREDITS

Campaign Title: Wolf

Client: Weetabix

Advertising Agency: BBH London

CCO: Alex Grieve

Executive Creative Director: Helen Rhodes

Deputy Executive Creative Director: Felipe Guimaraes

Copywriter: Grace Chambers

Art Director: Lucy Johnstone

Strategy Director: Fran Griffin

Business Lead: James Rice

Account Director: Caitlin Quigley

Agency Producer: Jemima Bowers

Media Agency: iProspect

Production Company: Stink

Director: Goldenwolf

Producer: Jenny King/Jeremy Smith

Post-Production Company: Goldenwolf/ETC/Unit

Audio Post-Production Company: String and Tins

Photographer: Jonathan Knowles