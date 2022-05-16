Weetabix BBH

BBH Turns The Tables On The Three Little Pigs Tale For Weetabix

Crafted using an animation style the new spot delivers an instant nostalgia jolt for audiences of a certain age

By Creative Salon

16 May 2022

The tale of the Three Little Pigs gets an unexpected twist in the latest ‘Have you had your Weetabix?’ campaign, created by BBH.

Crafted using an animation style the new spot delivers standout and an instant nostalgia jolt for audiences of a certain age, to once again explore the advantages of starting the day with a bowl of Weetabix.

Called ‘Wolf’, it initially seems to be telling the familiar fable of a trio of pigs and their houses - or more specifically, the failing of their building material choices. While hand drawn in the tradition of classic animated tales, eagle eyed viewers will spot the story has been modernised with little touches, such as an iPhone being charged in the house built of sticks, and the pigs themselves being reimagined with slightly different characteristics.

As in the fable, the pigs escape to the house built of bricks, and confidently sneer at the wolf from the supposedly safe and decidedly fancy spot. However, soon it seems their confidence that the house can survive any amount of huffing and puffing is misplaced – thanks to the Big Bad Wolf’s decision to have his Weetabix that morning.

Gareth Turner, head of marketing at Weetabix, said: “‘Have you had yours?’ has become part of our nation’s everyday language, and our mission with BBH is to create campaigns as memorable as our slogan. With ‘Wolf’, we think we have achieved just that.

“We continue to lead investment in the cereal category to ensure Weetabix remains front of mind throughout the nation with those looking for a nutritious and affordable breakfast. This fun and memorable advert is part of our next wave of marketing to promote our legendary yellow box, and we’re certain it will also have a halo effect on the rest of the Weetabix portfolio.”

Felipe Guimaraes, deputy executive creative director at BBH, said: “Weetabix has a long and popular history of taking famous and legendary stories and tearing up the script, which is why these campaigns are always brilliant fun to work on. The truth is anyone can benefit from a Weetabix breakfast, even the Big Bad Wolf.

‘Wolf’ breaks on television and social media on May 16 and is the start of a long-term campaign with an annual marketing spend of £14m behind it.

CREDITS

Campaign Title: Wolf

Client: Weetabix

Advertising Agency: BBH London

CCO: Alex Grieve

Executive Creative Director: Helen Rhodes

Deputy Executive Creative Director: Felipe Guimaraes

Copywriter: Grace Chambers

Art Director: Lucy Johnstone

Strategy Director: Fran Griffin

Business Lead: James Rice

Account Director: Caitlin Quigley

Agency Producer: Jemima Bowers

Media Agency: iProspect

Production Company: Stink

Director: Goldenwolf

Producer: Jenny King/Jeremy Smith

Post-Production Company: Goldenwolf/ETC/Unit

Audio Post-Production Company: String and Tins

Photographer: Jonathan Knowles

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.