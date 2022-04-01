BBH and Tesco Mobile Tell the Epic Tale of a Trolley

With Media by Mediacom, the trolley's journey shows the supermarket’s commitment its customers

By Creative Salon

01 April 2022

Tesco Mobile and BBH have released a campaign to celebrate the supermarket’s commitment to helping its customers.

The TV ad, created by BBH with media executed by Mediacom, sees the first outing of the helpful Tesco Mobile trolley on an epic mission to save a customer from an imminent price hike.

The trolley can’t help but assist people along the way - from scaring away a fox rifling in a bin, to helping a boy who’s struggling to get up a hill on his bike - before finally reaching a distressed customer, to save them from their mid-contract price increase.

Meanwhile, the latest campaign is also supported by three OOH food-inspired creatives.

  • 1/3Tesco Mobile x BBH

  • 2/3Tesco Mobile x BBH

  • 3/3Tesco Mobile x BBH

Rachel Swift, Tesco Mobile CMO, said, “We know how hard it is this year with the rising cost of living, so it’s important now more than ever, to provide Tesco shoppers with an unrivalled mobile experience that they can’t get from other networks – like being truly helpful and offering exclusive rewards.”

Uche Ezugwu, BBH creative director, said, “Tesco Mobile is a challenger brand in the noisy world of telecoms. We created an idea that would right the wrongs of the industry, showing how Tesco Mobile is the customer champion. Work that would “hero” their underdog spirit, helping customers in a way that only Tesco Mobile can.”

Credits:

Client name and title: Tesco Mobile

BBH Creative Team: Tom Chancellor, Gavin Torrance

BBH Creative Director: Uche Ezugwu

BBH Executive Creative Director: Helen Rhodes

BBH Strategist: Harry Guild

BBH Strategy Director: Ed Kurdland

BBH Business Lead: Holly Ripper

BBH Account Executive: Alexandra Keenan

BBH Account Manager: Ella McNicholas, Keren Jones

BBH Senior Account Director: Tessa Cranfield, Bella Bertolotti

Film Credits

BBH Producer: Tracy Macassey

BBH Assistant Producer: Tina Mwazange

Production Company: Pulse Films

Directors: 32

Executive Producer: Lucy Kelly

Producer: George Saunders

DoP: Ray Coates

Post Production: Electric Theatre Collective

Editor/Editing House: The Assembly Rooms Eve Ashwell

Sound: Factory

Lead Music Supervisor: Hywel Evans

Print Credits

BBH Art Producer: Ruth Armitt

CGI production: Illusion

CGI Animation: Illusion

Design: BBH

Retouching: Wellcom

Artwork: Wellcom

Media agency

Mediacom Partner: James Parnum

Mediacom Business Director: Jessica Mitchwell

Mediacom Senior Associate Director: Nicola Evans

Mediacom Account Manager: Libby Watling

Mediacom Strategy Director: Greg Newman

Mediacom Senior Associate Director AV: Nick Docker

Mediacom Digital Account Director: Frankie Cook

Mediacom Digital Account Planner: Ashley Best

Mediacom Audio Account Director: Estelle Miguet & Luke Turner

Kinetic OOH Account Manager: Alice Tullet

