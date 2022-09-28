Tesco marks 25 years in Ireland by celebrating its suppliers
The campaign is the debut work from BBH Dublin, which launched in May
28 September 2022
To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Tesco Ireland has launched a campaign, developed with BBH Dublin, featuring the retailer’s suppliers from the Irish agri-food industry at a rural festival.
The ‘25 Years of little helps’ campaign runs for three weeks on TV, VOD, cinema and social, highlighting the long-standing relationships the retailer has with both their local suppliers, colleagues, and customers over the years. It marks BBH Dublin’s debut work for the retailer since the agency opened its Dublin office in May with Tesco as its founding client.
The campaign heroes Tesco’s suppliers by shining a light on them, enabling consumers to recognise their efforts by seeing first-hand how they keep Tesco Ireland’s shelves stocked with the best local produce. The spot opens with a man and his dog getting ready for the party before the camera pans out to feature a bustling street filled with suppliers and their produce, as they make their way to a field where celebrations are taking place and where mouth-watering food is being prepared. The spot ends with a shot of people sat at a table filled with Tesco food, which is being enjoyed by suppliers, colleagues and customers.
The cast features a mix of real-life suppliers, including McCann Orchards Country Crest and Certified Irish Angus, alongside Tesco colleagues. During the shoot, suppliers and colleagues worked together to provide the produce, vehicles and accessorise their own uniforms.
The campaign’s social content delves into the stories of three Tesco suppliers, McCann Orchards, Country Crest and Certified Irish Angus, celebrating the enduring partnership between supplier and retailer.
Sam Caren, BBH Creative Lead said: “Tesco’s business is inherently human so for our first piece of work with Tesco, we wanted to bring this to life by featuring real-life suppliers, humour and local insight. We hope it changes the way Irish shoppers view the food in their cupboards.”
Cathal Deavy, Customer Director Tesco Ireland said: “We’ve spent 25 years forging relationships with local suppliers in order to bring their food to Irish tables and we want to celebrate that as we mark 25-years of Tesco Ireland.”
Credits
Campaign Title: Tesco, 25 years of little helps
Client: Tesco
Advertising Agency: BBH Dublin
Creative Leads: Sam Caren and Aubrey O’Connell
Senior Strategist: Joy Molan
Business Lead: Amy Crowe
Account Director: Amy Harrington
Agency Producer: Lisa Nicholls
Customer Director Tesco Ireland - Cathal Deavy
Head of Marketing Communications Tesco Ireland - Amanda Farrell
Campaign Manager Tesco Ireland - Eileen Murphy
Campaign Manager Tesco Ireland - Michael Buckley
Production Company: Assembly
Director: Locky
Editor: Ed Cheeseman
Edit House: Final Cut
Colourist: Leandro Aruca @ Element
Producer: Rebecca Bourke
Production Manager: Gráinne Tiernan
DOP: Eoin McLoughlin
1st AD: Sandra Corbally
Production Designer: Joe Fallover
Food Stylist: Anne Marie Tobin
Post-Production Company: Screenscene
Post Producer: Anne - Marie Downes
VFX Supervisor: Allen Sillery
Composer: Denis Kilty
Audio Post-Production Company: Scimitar Sound