HSBC Captures The Nation's Mood Around Borders Blocking Opportunity

The Creative Brief

The brief for Wunderman Thompson, says Becky, was to demonstrate how HSBC can open up a world of opportunity, while making sure that the message is relevant to the UK market. "Always a big challenge for us being a global brand," she says.

Enter Richard Ayoade, again.

"He's a character that works really well, so why change that?" says Mike.

For Becky, the British comedian embodies the "HSBC UK progressive outlook - London-born, Cambridge-educated, Norwegian mother, and Nigerian dad; a true global citizen.

But did HSBC or Wunderman Thompson need to 'soften' the creative brief after causing a stir with the 'We are not an island’ campaign with many commentators having decided that the ad was firmly about Brexit and deserved a debate.

"It wasn't about picking sides," Mike clarifies. "The point of the whole campaign was that it's impossible for the UK, to detach itself from the world. Now, if you think that's possible, then hand back your Colombian coffees and all of the things that we get from around the world. The bank's been trading internationally for 155 years and connecting the world, and that was what we were saying."

Becky adds that nothing that HSBC has ever done has been around a political perspective. Instead, the brand's advertising message is all about trying to be relevant to the UK citizens, as well as being timeless and of the moment.

The last few years has seen the brand reference everything from global uncertainty and consumer pessimism to the tough times affecting the UK high street in its advertising. The new campaign is about being even "more punchy", adds Mike.

For Becky, it's also about grounding it in customer insight and making it relevant. "If people don't feel connected to you, and don't feel that you are for them, the question that we can start with is- who are we for and where do they want us? That helps me right at the heart of what we're doing, from how we design propositions to how we create products, to how we greet customers, to how we show up whether it is digital displays on Piccadilly Circus or on a film on the telly.

"So we just wanted to highlight the fact that there are barriers, and that we believe that we can and should play an active role in helping people seek opportunity."

A sentiment captured beautifully by the campaign.