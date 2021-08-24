The 'We The 15' film is a global blockbuster

As "big ideas" go, it's a belter. Rick Brim, the chief creative officer at adam&eveDDB, says that the film is designed to complement Channel 4's equally epic 'Super.Human' spot, which promotes its coverage of the forthcoming Paralympic games and has put a greater emphasis on the 'human' aspect of the Paralympians than previous iterations of the campaign.

The agency won the International Paralympic Committee account three years ago and the film - as well as the use of purple, the internationally recognized colour of disability - is the rallying call for the ten-year campaign.

With 15 per cent of the world's population experiencing some sort of disability (in the UK the government puts the figure at 22 per cent), people with disability are a sizeable chunk of the population.

This brilliant campaign gives them neither the pity nor pedestal treatment and will hopefully ensure than they are afforded the same opportunities as everyone else in humanity. As Brim says, in the future disability rights shouldn't need to have a campaign to support it - it should be a normal reality. Much like the characters in this film.