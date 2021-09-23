Wunderman Thompson brings back Richard Ayoade to launch HSBC UK’s new brand purpose

Throughout the ad Ayoade uses a white line marker to take the viewer on a journey through several scenarios that show how opportunity can be hindered by borders.

Inequalities ranging from racial to gender are broached, with Ayoade finishing upon Lands end, on of the UK’s borders where it meets the rest of the world.

The campaign follows HSBC UK’s “We Are Not An Island” platform, clearly stating the banks position of being a global, fair player.

Mike Watson, creative director from Wunderman Thompson, says: “The UK’s future opportunities need to be different to its past. The country and its people have so much to offer and achieve if we can level the playing field and create equal opportunity for all. The campaign reflects the nation’s desire for change and helps highlight that HSBC isn’t too big to care, but rather that it’s big enough to help make a difference.”

Becky Moffat, HSBC UK’s chief marketing officer says: “Our purpose is to open a world of opportunity for our customers, and that means helping people understand and overcome some of the barriers that exist today – most of which are invisible, or we don’t see unless they affect us personally.

“We believe we have a role to play in removing these barriers; from helping people without a fixed home address open a bank account to funding scholarships for the next generation of Black students at Cambridge University, we’re determined to play our part in creating a society where there is equal opportunity for all.”

The campaign will first launch across social media on Twitter on Thursday 23rd September, before going live on TV on Friday 24 September and VOD on Thursday 30 September.

