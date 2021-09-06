Wunderman Thompson Creates Inclusive Print Campaign For Sure Brand

The emphasis is on the big asterisk - or caveat - with the small print beside it reading: “For two weeks every two years, for a very select group of people."

And it continues: “Yesterday, our elite para-athletes enjoyed fully-accessible living. Today, they return to a world that’s not designed for them. That has to change… Let’s design a fairer and more inclusive world together, one village at a time.” It also includes a QR-code linking to audio-description for those with visual impairments.

The print execution builds on the brand's push for inclusivity, which is being supported by the Sure Breaking Limits Programme – and sees Sure partnering with eleven NGOs to help empower young people who face the biggest barriers to being active.

Bas Korsten, Global Chief Creative Officer, Wunderman Thompson said: “Fifteen per cent of the world’s population has some form of disability. But despite that incredible number, the world hasn’t been designed to include the biggest minority out there. That’s why it’s so important that Sure is raising this issue and, together with partners, is doing something about it at scale.

“But it’s going to take a change in mindset for all of us to truly create a fairer and more inclusive world for everyone. Because ‘not inclusive’ is exclusive.”

Kathryn Swallow, Global Brand Vice President Rexona at Unilever, added: “No matter where you look, people with disabilities lack representation. They are judged for their differences. We’re aiming to change that. We hope that work such as this will inspire more brands to take an inclusive and accessible approach to ensure that people with disabilities have an equal playing field.”

Credits

Sure, One Village at a Time.

Tom Drew, Executive Creative Director, WT UK

Tyler Hendy, Global Design Lead

Paul Grainger, Head of Studio, WT UK

Natalia Benincasa, Chief Creative Officer, WT Argentina

Gastón Canaves, Creative Director, WT Argentina

Agustín Alba, Creative Director, WT Argentina

Unilever, Client

Kath Swallow, Global Brand Vice President Rexona

Emily Heath, Global Senior Brand Manager

Stephanie Bau, Global Assistant Brand Manager

Charlotte Hussey, Sure UK Assistant Brand Manager

Ines Rodrigues, Sure UK Brand Manager