Wunderman Thompson supports White Ribbon UK with festival and gig campaign

What appears to be a typical festival or gig poster actually reveals the issue of violence against women and calls out how men can be a key part of the solution by owning problematic behaviour and calling out sexism, abuse or assault if they see it.

To spread the message Wunderman Thompson and White Ribbon UK have partnered with The O2 to run the campaign through digital OOH, The O2’s social channels and CRM data base. The renowned nightclub, Fabric will also be carrying the campaign message within its club, social channels and promotional materials. The campaign will also appear in a nationwide DOOH campaign running across JC Decaux sites.

Anthea Sully, Chief Executive, White Ribbon UK said: “Ultimately violence against women will only end if men take responsibility for their own behaviour and are also prepared to call out harassing and abusive behaviour when they see it. Venues and festivals being absolutely clear about the culture they want to see can make a significant difference. That is why we are pleased that the O2 Arena and Fabric are supporting us to get the message across. Women must be able to have a great time when they go to clubs, venues and festivals without fear of harassment or violence. We expect all men to make the White Ribbon Promise to never use, excuse or remain silence about male violence against women.”

Jo Wallace, Creative Director at Wunderman Thompson added: “With restrictions lifted, we should all be looking forward to going out and having fun, but the fact of the matter is that women and girls can be targets and attend events knowing that there is a very real possibility they will experience sexual harassment. With this campaign we aim to clarify that the responsibility to change this situation and behaviour sits with men. Through our partnership with White Ribbon UK we hope more men will make the White Ribbon promise and end male violence against women for good.”

Credits

Creative Director Jo Wallace,

Head of Art Guy Sexty

Copywriter Zebedee Devey

Art Director Jasper McIver

Lead Designer Jacqui Stecher