Unilever and Wunderman Thompson Develop An Inclusive Deodorant

Unilever’s Degree brand - also called Sure, Shield and Rexona - has launched an inclusive deodorant for people with visual impairment and upper limb motor disabilities: Degree Inclusive.

One in four Americans, and one in five Brits, has a disability, but despite being the largest minority community across the globe, products and experiences are still not designed with this community in mind. Across the beauty and personal care industry, there is currently no deodorant product suitable for people with upper limb disabilities to use; twisting a deodorant cap, turning a stick, or pushing down on an aerosol can with limited arm mobility is a real challenge – and sometimes the fear of sweating keeps people with disabilities from moving as much as they would like to.

The team at Wunderman Thompson Buenos Aires - who came up with the original idea of making an inclusive deodorant - also created a powerfully inspiring campaign which demonstrates how an everyday utility product like deodorant can revolutionise movement for two disabled people.

Unilever partnered with Wunderman Thompson and the agency's Inclusive Experience Practice, alongside occupational therapists, engineers, and consultants with disabilities. Driven by a mission to make the deodorant application process accessible to everyone, Degree Inclusive has been designed with the following revolutionary features as noted in the brand’s product development video:

● A hooked design for one-handed usage

● Magnetic closures that make it easier to take the cap off and put it back on for users with limited grip and/or vision impairment

● Enhanced grip placement for easier application for users with limited grip or no arms

● A braille label with instructions for users with vision impairment

● A larger roll-on applicator to reach more surface area per swipe