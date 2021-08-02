Wunderman Thompson Campaign for Sage Celebrates Business Owners Who Have ‘Bossed’ Lockdown

The England-wide outdoor campaign sets out to celebrate business optimism against the backdrop of a year of extraordinary challenges for the UK’s small and medium businesses (SMBs) . Despite the harsh economic climate, 2020 was named ‘year of the start-up’ with 770,000 UK businesses created and a 24n per cent annual increase in business creations year-on-year.

It spotlights business owners at work, looking confidently to the future, with straplines reading: ‘Waterman & Webb are Bossing Whitstable’; ‘Thames Roofing is Bossing It; ‘The Baby Cot Shop is Bossing Chelsea; ‘Mandira’s Kitchen is Bossing 2021’; ‘Ivy and the Wolf are Back Bossing It’ and ‘Vogue Dog Grooming is Bossing It’, alongside a group-shot reading ‘Open for Business and Bossing It’.