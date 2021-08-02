Wunderman Thompson Campaign for Sage Celebrates Business Owners Who Have ‘Bossed’ Lockdown
Sage, the cloud business management provider, is celebrating the resilience of small businesses that have survived the pandemic with campaign by Wunderman Thompson
02 August 2021
The England-wide outdoor campaign sets out to celebrate business optimism against the backdrop of a year of extraordinary challenges for the UK’s small and medium businesses (SMBs) . Despite the harsh economic climate, 2020 was named ‘year of the start-up’ with 770,000 UK businesses created and a 24n per cent annual increase in business creations year-on-year.
It spotlights business owners at work, looking confidently to the future, with straplines reading: ‘Waterman & Webb are Bossing Whitstable’; ‘Thames Roofing is Bossing It; ‘The Baby Cot Shop is Bossing Chelsea; ‘Mandira’s Kitchen is Bossing 2021’; ‘Ivy and the Wolf are Back Bossing It’ and ‘Vogue Dog Grooming is Bossing It’, alongside a group-shot reading ‘Open for Business and Bossing It’.
Jo Wallace, Creative Director at Wunderman Thompson, said: “The past 18 months have been incredibly tough for small businesses. We wanted to help Sage to celebrate and support some inspiring real bosses who are out there smashing it, against all the odds. All the business owners featured in our creative are Sage customers and it’s great to shine a light on their business and the fact they ‘bossed’ lockdown and are now ready to take on the future.”
Sage’s Vice President UKI Marketing, Kirsty Waller added: “Small businesses are the backbone of the UK economy and will power job creation and fuel the economic recovery. We want to celebrate that, give some amazing small businesses a spotlight and reflect a ten-year high in new businesses being registered with Companies House. Those small business bosses who have tirelessly adapted their business models and nimbly adhered to COVID-19 regulations deserve recognition.”