New Commercial Arts launches debut campaign for Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield, one of the world’s oldest global motorcycle brands, has released a new campaign to show the world the rebirth of its Classic motorcycle.

‘Be Reborn’, created by New Commercial Arts, features a man riding the all-new Classic 350, and was designed to work globally in tandem with its launch in the Indian market.

In the subcontinent, Royal Enfield is a leading brand, and the campaign was made to help further expand its global repertoire.