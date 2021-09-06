Screenshot 2021-09-16 at 15.56.13.png

New Commercial Arts launches debut campaign for Royal Enfield

The motorcycle brand is re-launching its signature motorcycle globally

By Creative Salon

Royal Enfield, one of the world’s oldest global motorcycle brands, has released a new campaign to show the world the rebirth of its Classic motorcycle.

‘Be Reborn’, created by New Commercial Arts, features a man riding the all-new Classic 350, and was designed to work globally in tandem with its launch in the Indian market.

In the subcontinent, Royal Enfield is a leading brand, and the campaign was made to help further expand its global repertoire.

The new spot, directed by Aakash Bhatia, tells the story of a rider ‘Re-born’ in a post lockdown world - seeing life like never before on a vibrant and visceral ride on his new Classic 350.

Siddhartha Lal, managing director of Eicher Motors Ltd. said: “The all-new Classic 350 beautifully combines timeless post-war styling from the heydays of the British motorcycle industry, with an absolutely modern and refined ride experience. It almost feels like riding again for the first time”.

Ian Heartfield, creative founder at New Commercial Arts, added: "Riding a motorcycle is an immersive, absorbing, life affirming experience. The Classic is being launched when the world is beginning to emerge from lockdown. So this campaign dramatises the experience of the of the rider who’s been ‘re-born’, and who is seeing and feeling the world as if for the first time."

The campaign launches with a 60" TVC alongside 30", 20", 15" and 6" cutdowns supported by print and social.

CREDITS

Campaign: Be Reborn: Classic 350

Brand: Royal Enfield (Eicher Motors Limited)

Agency: New Commercial Arts

Founder, Creative: Ian Heartfield

Copywriter: Loriley Sessions

Art Director: Charlotte Prince

Founder, Strategy: David Golding

Founder, CEO: James Murphy

Business Director: James Derrick

Account Director: Charlie Warner

Director of Production: Matt Craigie Atherton

Producer: Zeynep Strange

Projects Director: Sylvie Edwards

Design: King Henry Soho

Designer: Danny Tomkins

Production Company: Loudmouth Film

Director: Aakash Bhatia

DOP: Vikash Nowlakha

Producer: Priyanka Bangia

Editing: Pryank Prem Kumar

Post-Production: Spice Studios

Music Composer: The Jamroom (Rahul & Nariman)

