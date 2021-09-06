New Commercial Arts launches debut campaign for Royal Enfield
The motorcycle brand is re-launching its signature motorcycle globally
Royal Enfield, one of the world’s oldest global motorcycle brands, has released a new campaign to show the world the rebirth of its Classic motorcycle.
‘Be Reborn’, created by New Commercial Arts, features a man riding the all-new Classic 350, and was designed to work globally in tandem with its launch in the Indian market.
In the subcontinent, Royal Enfield is a leading brand, and the campaign was made to help further expand its global repertoire.
The new spot, directed by Aakash Bhatia, tells the story of a rider ‘Re-born’ in a post lockdown world - seeing life like never before on a vibrant and visceral ride on his new Classic 350.
Siddhartha Lal, managing director of Eicher Motors Ltd. said: “The all-new Classic 350 beautifully combines timeless post-war styling from the heydays of the British motorcycle industry, with an absolutely modern and refined ride experience. It almost feels like riding again for the first time”.
Ian Heartfield, creative founder at New Commercial Arts, added: "Riding a motorcycle is an immersive, absorbing, life affirming experience. The Classic is being launched when the world is beginning to emerge from lockdown. So this campaign dramatises the experience of the of the rider who’s been ‘re-born’, and who is seeing and feeling the world as if for the first time."
The campaign launches with a 60" TVC alongside 30", 20", 15" and 6" cutdowns supported by print and social.
CREDITS
Campaign: Be Reborn: Classic 350
Brand: Royal Enfield (Eicher Motors Limited)
Agency: New Commercial Arts
Founder, Creative: Ian Heartfield
Copywriter: Loriley Sessions
Art Director: Charlotte Prince
Founder, Strategy: David Golding
Founder, CEO: James Murphy
Business Director: James Derrick
Account Director: Charlie Warner
Director of Production: Matt Craigie Atherton
Producer: Zeynep Strange
Projects Director: Sylvie Edwards
Design: King Henry Soho
Designer: Danny Tomkins
Production Company: Loudmouth Film
Director: Aakash Bhatia
DOP: Vikash Nowlakha
Producer: Priyanka Bangia
Editing: Pryank Prem Kumar
Post-Production: Spice Studios
Music Composer: The Jamroom (Rahul & Nariman)