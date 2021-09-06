New Commercial Arts debuts ad for MSM
MoneySuperMarket rebrand sees introduction of cast of superheroes in new campaign
06 September 2021
MoneySuperMarket has re-launched its brand with a new positioning that highlights the breadth of savings that customers can make on their household bills and the benefits of saving on multiple products.
As well as a brand refresh, it has launched a new ad campaign by New Commercial Arts that introduces 'The MoneySuperSeven'.
These are a squad of money saving specialists who work out of secret headquarters at MoneySuperMarket, dedicated to the mission of saving Britain money. Each one an expert in their individual saving areas of Car Insurance, Energy, Home Insurance, Broadband, Travel Insurance, Credit Cards and Pet Insurance.
The ad, directed by MJ Delaney through Merman Films, introduces us to the squad, their HQ, and their ‘Boss’; who has set two of the seven – ‘‘Wheels’ and ‘Spark’ - out on a mission to save a customer money on the insurance and energy bills for his new electric car.
As well as brand communications, the agency is also retained for Customer Experience with MoneySuperMarket, with a variety of workstreams in progress for the brand.
Mel Stonier, Head of Brand & Communications at MoneySuperMarket, said: “We were looking for a creative idea that really demonstrates our range of products and the many ways in which people can switch and save money with MoneySuperMarket. The MoneySuperSeven captures this in a fun, exciting and memorable way.
“We know people tend to shop around to compare products when their car or home insurance is up for renewal - typically around once or twice a year, but people are missing out on hundreds of pounds in further savings by not spending a little more time reviewing their other household bills in the same way.
“There are always more ways to save with MoneySuperMarket, and this is at the heart of the new campaign. The more products our customers switch, the more they will save, and we’re on a mission to save Britain money so they can keep more of their hard-earned cash!”
Ian Heartfield, Creative Founder at New Commercial Arts added: “There's more than one way to save cash with MSM, in fact there are at least seven. Hence the MoneySuperSeven. Each one a ninja at saving money in their area of expertise. It's a tongue in cheek Bond/Mission Impossible/Ghostbusters mash up. Energetic, fun, loud, and unapologetically direct with its message to tell Britain they can save more money on more things."
