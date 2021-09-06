New Commercial Arts debuts ad for MSM

These are a squad of money saving specialists who work out of secret headquarters at MoneySuperMarket, dedicated to the mission of saving Britain money. Each one an expert in their individual saving areas of Car Insurance, Energy, Home Insurance, Broadband, Travel Insurance, Credit Cards and Pet Insurance.

The ad, directed by MJ Delaney through Merman Films, introduces us to the squad, their HQ, and their ‘Boss’; who has set two of the seven – ‘‘Wheels’ and ‘Spark’ - out on a mission to save a customer money on the insurance and energy bills for his new electric car.

As well as brand communications, the agency is also retained for Customer Experience with MoneySuperMarket, with a variety of workstreams in progress for the brand.

Mel Stonier, Head of Brand & Communications at MoneySuperMarket, said: “We were looking for a creative idea that really demonstrates our range of products and the many ways in which people can switch and save money with MoneySuperMarket. The MoneySuperSeven captures this in a fun, exciting and memorable way.

“We know people tend to shop around to compare products when their car or home insurance is up for renewal - typically around once or twice a year, but people are missing out on hundreds of pounds in further savings by not spending a little more time reviewing their other household bills in the same way.

“There are always more ways to save with MoneySuperMarket, and this is at the heart of the new campaign. The more products our customers switch, the more they will save, and we’re on a mission to save Britain money so they can keep more of their hard-earned cash!”

Ian Heartfield, Creative Founder at New Commercial Arts added: “There's more than one way to save cash with MSM, in fact there are at least seven. Hence the MoneySuperSeven. Each one a ninja at saving money in their area of expertise. It's a tongue in cheek Bond/Mission Impossible/Ghostbusters mash up. Energetic, fun, loud, and unapologetically direct with its message to tell Britain they can save more money on more things."

CREDITS

Head of Brand & Communications: Mel Stonier

Brand Managers: Ella Harthman, Rebecca Williamson, Rhiannon Latham

Founder, Creative: Ian Heartfield

Artistic Director: Nici Hofer

Copywriter: Mary Johansen

Art Director: Kenny Meek

Head of Production: Matt Craigie Atherton

Film Producer: Raluca Anastasiu

Stills Producer: Amanda Davies

Assistant Producer: Octi Ransom

Founder, CEO: James Murphy

Business Director: James Derrick

Account Director: Monica Sabourin

Account Executive: Zahra Banday

Projects Director: Sylvie Edwards

Founder, Strategy: David Golding

Founder, Experience: Rob Curran

Experience Business Director: Sam Geuter

Experience Leads: Lauren McLaughlin

Media agency: Mediacom

Media planners: Ed Turner, Tim Williams