Creative Salon Selects 2021

From the RAF to McDonalds, Christmas trees to the metaverse, this year saw some outstanding work coming from all sides despite the ongoing disruption of the pandemic.

Here at Creative Salon, we like to celebrate that. Take a look at some some of our favourite creative work of 2021

Royal Navy, ‘Raj’s Story’ by Engine Creative

Every time I see a Sikh gentleman with a turban, I want to walk next to them or sit in the same train carriage as them. It feels like home. I left my family and first arrived to this country in 2000 and less than three months in was working as a marketing/media reporter. Born and brought up in a privileged middle-class family in India, I did not experience the ‘otherness’ that my husband did - a second-generation Sikh born and brought up in 60s and 70s Britain. And as a product of this industry, which welcomed and embraced me with open arms, don’t think I was ever made to feel invisible. I also believe I was a very ‘good’ immigrant. And then came along this 60-second film from Engine Creative exploring the identity of a Sikh naval officer. I’ve poured my heart out to say why I love this, already. This will remain a favourite of mine for a very long time.

Sonoo