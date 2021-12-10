Work of the Week

Following a flurry of Christmas campaigns over the past weeks, you would think that adland had gone full lapland, and in many cases you wouldn’t be wrong.

However, if this week’s creative showed us anything, it’s that life does in fact go on outside of the holiday period, with a majority of our work this week having little or nothing to do with Christmas at all.

Advertisers would be wise to take note of this: for example, stats from 2019 showed at least 7 per cent of the population did not celebrate Christmas in the UK, with other findings by YouGov showing that 15 per cent of consumers actively dislike the festive period.

This then should give pause for thought. Although the creative opportunity may seem slight, it is undoubtedly there, and provides advertisers with greater creative license to operate outside of tropes of the yuletide season and connect with those who may feel a bit left behind.