Lucky Generals creates fictional toys to highlight Christmas child poverty

Lucky Generals has created a campaign for The Childhood Trust following research from the charity that showed that 26 per cent of kids in London living below the poverty line are not expecting to receive a present under the tree this Christmas.

The grim stats paint a stark picture of Christmas time for many, with one quote from the report stating that, “On Christmas Day I just don’t get out of bed. There’s no point ‘cos there’s nothing to get up for”.

In response, Lucky Generals created fictional toys with names such as, “Nada”, “Zilch” and “Not A Dicky Bird” to highlight the issue at hand and raise awareness of the appeal and engage as many Londoners as possible.

The campaign was also activated with support from former England football captain Paul Ince.