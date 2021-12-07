Lucky Generals creates fictional toys to highlight Christmas child poverty
The campaign shines a spotlight on the grim reality of festive period for many
07 December 2021
Lucky Generals has created a campaign for The Childhood Trust following research from the charity that showed that 26 per cent of kids in London living below the poverty line are not expecting to receive a present under the tree this Christmas.
The grim stats paint a stark picture of Christmas time for many, with one quote from the report stating that, “On Christmas Day I just don’t get out of bed. There’s no point ‘cos there’s nothing to get up for”.
In response, Lucky Generals created fictional toys with names such as, “Nada”, “Zilch” and “Not A Dicky Bird” to highlight the issue at hand and raise awareness of the appeal and engage as many Londoners as possible.
The campaign was also activated with support from former England football captain Paul Ince.
1/3Nada
2/3Not a Dicky Bird
3/3Zilch
The work will feature in national media, including Metro, Reach titles, and Time Out while media agency MediaCom has also secured free out-of-home advertising via Ocean Outdoor at High Street Kensington.
Laurence Guinness, chief executive of The Childhood Trust, said: “With so many families stretched to breaking point this Christmas disadvantaged children need our help and support more than ever. We hope that Londoners will reach out to children in need by gifting a present or donation so that we can bring joy to thousands of vulnerable and disadvantaged children across London this Christmas.”
Paul Mallon, head of special ops at Lucky Generals, added: “The agency as a collective really put their shoulders to the wheel to make this campaign happen and stand out. It’s a particularly challenging time of year given the current climate, but we managed to pull in favours left, right and centre because everyone was passionate about working for ‘nothing’ to try to help those children most in need of a lift.”