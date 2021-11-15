Lucky Generals in debut campaign for Sekonda

The campaign includes two 30-second spots featuring voiceovers by comedian Reginald D Hunter. His distinctive voice syncs with a slow ticking as the camera centres on the watch, while he lists out some of the nonsensical ways other companies advertise their timepieces. The end line is: “Sekonda. No time for nonsense.”

The campaign launches on the 15th November across TV, print and digital.

Danny Hunt, creative director at Lucky Generals, said: “Nobody has any time, especially for all the pompous jargon in the watch world. So we set ourselves apart by creating work that is bold, to the point, and behaves differently from anyone else in the category.”

Paul Clarke, marketing director at Sekonda, added: "At Sekonda, we know that every second counts and we want to focus attention on our watches. We offer 'simply great watches' at a mass price-point and want to cut out the nonsense that has infiltrated the luxury end of the market. We're speaking with our audience in a much more fun, down to earth way and hopefully this will connect more authentically".