Co-op Goes Live For Christmas

Co-op is shedding a light on the power of real communities and raising the issue of access to food in a campaign created by Lucky Generals.

It includes a two minute live ad starring TV personality Dermot O'Leary and TV chef and rapper Big Zuu that ran during Coronation street on November 26. This is the first time a grocer has ever run a live Christmas commercial.

The live broadcast will be supported by a 10-second TV ad running throughout December.

In the cut-downs, Big Zuu explains that every time someone shops at Co-op they’re supporting local projects, like Community Fridges. Community Fridges is a project it has set up in partnership with Hubbub, a British charity committed to working with diverse communities, running campaigns and projects that tackle social as well as environmental issues. The fridges which will be open over the festive period are a place where communities can gain access to fresh food, cook together and learn new skills.