Co-op Goes Live For Christmas
Co-op is raising the issue of access to food in its Christmas campaign in Lucky Generals campaign
29 November 2021
Co-op is shedding a light on the power of real communities and raising the issue of access to food in a campaign created by Lucky Generals.
It includes a two minute live ad starring TV personality Dermot O'Leary and TV chef and rapper Big Zuu that ran during Coronation street on November 26. This is the first time a grocer has ever run a live Christmas commercial.
The live broadcast will be supported by a 10-second TV ad running throughout December.
In the cut-downs, Big Zuu explains that every time someone shops at Co-op they’re supporting local projects, like Community Fridges. Community Fridges is a project it has set up in partnership with Hubbub, a British charity committed to working with diverse communities, running campaigns and projects that tackle social as well as environmental issues. The fridges which will be open over the festive period are a place where communities can gain access to fresh food, cook together and learn new skills.
Beyond the live ad, Co-op will be advertising the Christmas food that helps support Community Fridges every time it is bought. It will run across TV ads, print, radio, OOH, digital and social.
Ali Jones, customer and community director at Co-op, said: “Christmas is a great time to shine a spotlight on the things that matter most to us. Given the past 18 months and the challenges which clearly lie ahead, we wanted to highlight the importance of community in a real, genuine and positive way. Our unique live advert will remind people that whilst not everyone can enjoy the same Christmas this year but that by co-operating we can create a fairer world in the future.”
Danny Hunt, creative director at Lucky Generals, added: "I love a Christmas ad. But this year we're committing to putting 250 community fridges into the heart of communities, felt like not only the right thing to do for brand like Co-op but the right thing to do as human beings. Executing such an important service we knew we needed to find a way to creatively get out of the way and show what a great job the fridges do and what an amazing place a Community Fridge can be.”