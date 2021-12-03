Creative Salon Selection
Work of the Week
The best creative, curated
03 December 2021
'Mates for Life', The Department for Transport and VMLY&R
Remember the 'Pint Block' print campaign - a set of beautiful illustrations - that showed the humorous ways young people can put the breaks on boozing and driving? This new spot for THINK! evolves that idea and develops it into a somewhat eccentric film that tells the tale of a chippy empire and lost gold.
'A Home for Douglas', Fussy, Saatchi & Saatchi
Speaking of humour, sustainable deodorant brand Fussy this week released a Christmas tree scent in time for the festive activities. The spot tells the story of an unwanted Christmas tree, Douglas, who finally finds a home, only to be diced into Fussy’s latest sustainable deodorant scent.
'Let’s not taco ‘bout Christmas', Taco Bell, Spark Foundry
Santa's in the firing line in this tongue-in-cheek campaign. Taco Bell took it upon themselves to shine a light on the forget-me-nots of the festive season: those poor souls who have a birthday in the month of December.
'The Ultimate Level', RAF, Engine Creative
RAF's first 100 per cent CGI-generated film shows the bigger picture when it comes to tinkering with machines. The work, by Engine, entices engineers to take their skills to the next level by working on some of the finest war machines known to man.
'Incomplete Without the T', Gay Times, Grey London
In wake of trans awareness week and in direct response to LGB Alliance’s calls for the T to be removed from LGBTQ+, Grey London decided to remove the 'T' from various communications to show the nonsensical nature of removing the trans community from the LGBTQ+ whole.