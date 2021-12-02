Saatchi & Saatchi saves Christmas for Douglas the fir tree

In the film, we meet Douglas the Christmas tree, who, despite large doe eyes and an excess of Christmas charisma is slightly shabby so continues to be overlooked in his bid to become the domestic Christmas centrepiece he so wishes to be.

Then, on Christmas Eve, to his delight, he is picked up. However, he’s not taken to a family home but a factory, where he’s put through a terrifying machine which magically turns him into a deodorant. As the deodorant is applied, we see those doe eyes pop out enthusiastically from a hairy arm pit; where (in perhaps a dark but humorous twist) Douglas had found a home for himself after all.

The scent was developed in partnership with a tree wholesaler and essential oil distiller in Norfolk. Together with Fussy they distilled the trees that didn’t make the cut this year and will be carrying on with the project into the New Year collecting trees in and around the London area.

Matt Kennedy, chief executive of Fussy, said: "Move over John Lewis. Working with Saatchi & Saatchi was a dream come true. We didn’t want to release just another novelty scent this Christmas but to make an actual difference. Plus, who doesn’t want to smell like a Christmas tree?"

CREDITS

Client: Fussy Sustainable Deodorant

CEO: Matt Kennedy

Voice Over: Alexandra Roach

Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi London

CCO Ben Mooge

CCO Guillermo Vega

ECD Dan Treichel

CD Alex Lucas

CD Jon Farley

Head of Art Rodrigo Castellari

Account Director Juliet Cornick

Agency producer Josephine Roloff

Production company: Prodigious

Producer Georgia Brown

Animator Lizzy Rowlatt

Illustrator Elisa Sassi

Sound design: Factory Sound

Sound Design and Mix: Michael Haines & Anthony Moore

Audio Producers Beth Massey and Sadie Poole