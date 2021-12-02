Saatchi & Saatchi saves Christmas for Douglas the fir tree
The animation for deodorant brand Fussy paints a dark yet ultimately cheery picture of life for an unwanted Christmas tree
02 December 2021
Sustainable deodorant company Fussy has released a new festive fir scent in time for Christmas.
To celebrate this new fragrance, the deodorant company teamed up with Saatchi & Saatchi to create an animated spot detailing the life of Douglas the unwanted fir tree.
In the film, we meet Douglas the Christmas tree, who, despite large doe eyes and an excess of Christmas charisma is slightly shabby so continues to be overlooked in his bid to become the domestic Christmas centrepiece he so wishes to be.
Then, on Christmas Eve, to his delight, he is picked up. However, he’s not taken to a family home but a factory, where he’s put through a terrifying machine which magically turns him into a deodorant. As the deodorant is applied, we see those doe eyes pop out enthusiastically from a hairy arm pit; where (in perhaps a dark but humorous twist) Douglas had found a home for himself after all.
The scent was developed in partnership with a tree wholesaler and essential oil distiller in Norfolk. Together with Fussy they distilled the trees that didn’t make the cut this year and will be carrying on with the project into the New Year collecting trees in and around the London area.
Matt Kennedy, chief executive of Fussy, said: "Move over John Lewis. Working with Saatchi & Saatchi was a dream come true. We didn’t want to release just another novelty scent this Christmas but to make an actual difference. Plus, who doesn’t want to smell like a Christmas tree?"
CREDITS
Client: Fussy Sustainable Deodorant
CEO: Matt Kennedy
Voice Over: Alexandra Roach
Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi London
CCO Ben Mooge
CCO Guillermo Vega
ECD Dan Treichel
CD Alex Lucas
CD Jon Farley
Head of Art Rodrigo Castellari
Account Director Juliet Cornick
Agency producer Josephine Roloff
Production company: Prodigious
Producer Georgia Brown
Animator Lizzy Rowlatt
Illustrator Elisa Sassi
Sound design: Factory Sound
Sound Design and Mix: Michael Haines & Anthony Moore
Audio Producers Beth Massey and Sadie Poole