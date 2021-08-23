EE launches Full Works Plan campaign by Saatchi & Saatchi
Latest spot with Kevin Bacon
23 August 2021
EE, has launched a campaign by Saatchi & Saatchi, promoting the entertainment available through EE’s Full Works Plan made for iPhone.
Set to the chart-hitting track of ‘Ohh Wee’ by Mark Ronson, featuring Nate Dogg, Ghostface Killah, the TV ad, stars Kevin Bacon and ‘Elle’, an EE customer who is on EE’s Full Works Plan made for iPhone, who joyfully brings to life the enviable entertainment on offer, all from one mobile plan and on the UK’s best network.
Throughout the spot Kevin Bacon proudly observes how on the plan, “wherever she goes”, the EE customer will “never miss” out. Viewers watch on as Elle dashes and dances through a bustling street, all the while “never miss[ing] a beat with Apple Music”. Eyes on her favourite TV show, Elle makes the perfect assist, with an effortless cross on the football pitch, without “missing the action on Apple TV +”. And finally, as she hits new heights onscreen, Kevin assures audiences she will “never miss a move with Apple Arcade”.
The campaign will run across TV, Cinema, Video on demand (VOD), OOH, Digital Audio and Social. And, for the first-time, Kevin Bacon will extend the EE Full Works Plan campaign in a bespoke, and comical short, created for TikTok.
Pete Jeavons, Marketing Communications Director at EE comments: “We have brought to life the enviable array of entertainment that customers can enjoy with Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade on our one-of-a-kind Full Works Plan made for iPhone. Armed with your favourite Apple services and truly unlimited data on the UK’s best network, just like Elle, you’ll never miss out.”
CREDITS
Title: EE | Full Works Plan
Description: Get EE’s Full Works Plan made for iPhone: endless entertainment for 24 months with Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and Apple Music.
CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER: GUILLERMO VEGA
EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: DAN TREICHEL
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: CHAD WARNER
HEAD OF ART: RODRIGO CASTELLARI
CREATIVES: GARY ARNOLD & NEIL RITCHE
PLANNING PARTNER: KRISTIAN HENSCHEL
SENIOR PLANNER: JACK TREW
MANAGING PARTNER: HUMPHREY TAYLOR
BUSINESS LEADER: CHARLOTTE ELWIG
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: SOPHIE DEGRAFT-JOHNSON & CHARLOTTE JOHNSTON
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: RICHARD FIRMINGER
PRODUCER: GEORGIE FORD
PRODUCTION ASSISTANT: GEORGIA DAY
PRODUCTION COMPANY: BISCUIT
DIRECTOR: BEN STREBEL
EDITOR: PHIL CURRIE & CHARLIE REDDIE @ STITCH EDITING HOUSE
AUDIO: DAN BECKWITH @ FACTORY
POST PRODUCTION HOUSE: FRAMESTORE
CITY / COUNTRY: UK
EXPOSURE: NATIONWIDE
MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: ESSENCE
MEDIA PLANNING BUSINESS DIRECTOR: SOPHIE FRANKS
MEDIA PLANNING MANAGER – GRACE MURPHY
TV BUYING BUSINESS DIRECTOR – YASMIN LOCKE
VIDEO ACTIVATION MANAGER – THOMAS ALLIGAN
AUDIO ACTIVATION MANAGER – NINA PANESAR
PROGRAMMATIC MEDIA ACTIVATION ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR – DREW BACON
OOH SENIOR PLANNING & BUYING MANAGER - CAMERON CHAUNDY (POSTERSCOPE)
OOH PLANNING & BUYING MANAGER – TOM MURRIHY
SOCIAL ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR – ELLIE IVANOVA