EE launches Full Works Plan campaign by Saatchi & Saatchi

Throughout the spot Kevin Bacon proudly observes how on the plan, “wherever she goes”, the EE customer will “never miss” out. Viewers watch on as Elle dashes and dances through a bustling street, all the while “never miss[ing] a beat with Apple Music”. Eyes on her favourite TV show, Elle makes the perfect assist, with an effortless cross on the football pitch, without “missing the action on Apple TV +”. And finally, as she hits new heights onscreen, Kevin assures audiences she will “never miss a move with Apple Arcade”.

The campaign will run across TV, Cinema, Video on demand (VOD), OOH, Digital Audio and Social. And, for the first-time, Kevin Bacon will extend the EE Full Works Plan campaign in a bespoke, and comical short, created for TikTok.

Pete Jeavons, Marketing Communications Director at EE comments: “We have brought to life the enviable array of entertainment that customers can enjoy with Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade on our one-of-a-kind Full Works Plan made for iPhone. Armed with your favourite Apple services and truly unlimited data on the UK’s best network, just like Elle, you’ll never miss out.”

Title: EE | Full Works Plan

Description: Get EE’s Full Works Plan made for iPhone: endless entertainment for 24 months with Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and Apple Music.

