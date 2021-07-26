EE launches summer 'staycation' campaign for 5G

EE has launched a national advertising campaign targeting popular UK holiday resorts to promote its 5G network in anticipation of a ‘staycation summer’.

The ‘Go Live at the Beach’ outdoor campaign, created by Saatchi & Saatchi, was shot in locations, including, Ayr beach, Blackpool beach, Southend-On-Sea, Brighton beach, Paignton Sands and Clacton-on-Sea.

The work celebrates sharing the moments that matter. Highlighting that customers can count on EE when it comes to sharing live the big, small, and silly moments with friends, family, this summer.