EE launches summer 'staycation' campaign for 5G
The campaign will run at UK's favourite holiday resorts
26 July 2021
EE has launched a national advertising campaign targeting popular UK holiday resorts to promote its 5G network in anticipation of a ‘staycation summer’.
The ‘Go Live at the Beach’ outdoor campaign, created by Saatchi & Saatchi, was shot in locations, including, Ayr beach, Blackpool beach, Southend-On-Sea, Brighton beach, Paignton Sands and Clacton-on-Sea.
The work celebrates sharing the moments that matter. Highlighting that customers can count on EE when it comes to sharing live the big, small, and silly moments with friends, family, this summer.
Pete Jeavons, marketing communications director at EE, said: “With the sun shining, and school holidays just around the corner, more Brits will be out and about, creating and capturing special moments. As the UK’s best network, we’re here to enable our customers to share those snippets of time – the big, small, and silly – live, and in the moment, and with the people that matter to them most. Even from the busiest of places, we’re the network you can count on – whether that’s for uploading posts, making video calls, or creating Lives on your favourite social media platform – if you’re looking to share those moments, or just drive a little summer envy, you can count on EE.”
Media was planned and bought by Essence and the summer campaign, will be seen nationally, with enhanced in-store prominence in the seaside locations in which it runs.