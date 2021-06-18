British Heart Foundation brings back Vinnie Jones for new film

Vinnie Jones has reunited with the British Heart Foundation to urge people to “help save lives by learning CPR”, following the shocking collapse of footballer Christian Eriksen last week and the life-saving treatment he received.

Jones recorded a 40 second message for the nation’s heart charity which aired during Thursday’s pre-match coverage of the Denmark vs Belgium game on ITV. Created by Saatchi & Saatchi, British Heart Foundation’s newly appointed advertising partner, the film delivers a simple and hard-hitting message – learning CPR helps saves lives.

Less than one in ten people survive an out of hospital cardiac arrest in the UK, and every minute without CPR and defibrillation, decreases a person’s chances of survival by up to 10%.

However, the BHF says that in countries where CPR is widely taught and public access defibrillators are more readily available, survival rates are up to three times as high.

Vinnie Jones said: “Like millions of people around the world, I watched in horror as Christian Eriksen collapsed suddenly last week. But immediate CPR and defibrillation saved his life.

“By teaming up with the British Heart Foundation, I hope we can inspire millions more people to take the time to learn these vital skills. The message is simple - learn CPR and turn yourself into a potential life saver. As Saturday showed, you never know when you might be called upon to help save a life.”

The BHF has seen more than a 2,000 per cent increase in people visiting its website to learn CPR and find out how to use a defibrillator. The charity’s website offers video tuition on these life-saving skills.

Claire Sadler, Executive Director of Marketing, Fundraising and Engagement at the British Heart Foundation, added: “This week’s sobering events have thrust the lifesaving impact of CPR onto the public agenda worldwide. As the UK’s heart charity, we have campaigned for many years to create a Nation of Life savers with the skills and confidence to perform CPR.

“It has been an immense team effort from the BHF marketing team, and our agency teams at PHD and Saatchi and Saatchi, to create the ad in less than a day. We hope the result is that more people learn CPR and more lives are saved.”

Saatchi & Saatchi developed the film, and ITV and PHD conceived the contextual slot, which was broadcast before the match kicked off.

Lauren Dyer, Creative Director at Saatchi & Saatchi, said: “Our message and objective for this campaign was simple; that learning CPR is lifesaving. We’re grateful for everyone pulling together - so fast - to help us get BHF’s important message across, from ITV through to Vinnie Jones. Because ultimately, if more of us were to learn CPR, even more lives could be saved, on or off the pitch.”

To learn CPR visit: www.bhf.org.uk/cpr