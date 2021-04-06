Saatchi & Saatchi is committed to opening up the ad industry

We believe the Saatchi brand matters. And that we have a responsibility to do the right things.

We are also committed to opening up the advertising industry and removing barriers to entry and career progression for underrepresented groups.

Along with playing an active role in developing Publicis Groupe UK’s OA scheme, we have developed and launched, and are already seeing impact from, the following programmes which are built to diversify our workforce, and the wider industry. We see this as a moral and business imperative.

Saatchi Ignite – A school outreach programme designed to inspire and inform students across the UK about the power of creativity and their own potential in the creative industries. We are providing bespoke curriculum learning, digital and in-person resources, career information and mentoring to students through legacy partnerships with schools across the UK. In September 2020, we confirmed our first partnership and a seven-year commitment with Harris Academy Greenwich, part of one of the largest academy networks in the UK, the Harris Federation. The blueprint, curriculum resources and tools created for Harris Academy, for students in Year 7 to Year 13, are designed to be shared and utilised at any school and by any student in the UK. Twenty-five people within Saatchi & Saatchi have also signed up to mentor and many more have expressed interest.

Saatchi Open – Working with two organisations, Commercial Break and Brixton Finishing School, Saatchi & Saatchi’s entry level programme is properly engineered to ensure the agency has access to a pipeline of incredible talent from people from low social mobility groups and ethnic minority backgrounds. Saatchi Open will take on six people every year in entry level roles engineered to set them up for future venture success by providing mentoring, business planning support, commercial backing and access to clients and their briefs, with support confirmed from Direct Line, BT and EE. The first hires from the programme are set to happen in 2021.

Saatchi Home – In partnership with LHA (London Hostel Association), Saatchi Home will also provide tiered affordable accommodation in Zones 1-3 for interns, Saatchi Open candidates and junior team members. Saatchi Home is supported by the Advertising Association and is designed to be a blueprint for the industry in removing barriers to entry – one of those being affordable housing in London. Preferential rates available are made available for anyone at Saatchi & Saatchi under at a salary threshold.

Saatchi Family – A programme built to support parents at every stage of their career and create more inclusive working environments, in order to affect a positive shift in culture for working parents within the industry. Part of the initiative includes a £350k investment as part of a childcare fund, and a training programme to upskill line managers and encourage open and regular dialogue. Saatchi Family launched in April 2021 with a focus on working parents and will expand to include additional support for all caregivers.

