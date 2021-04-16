Operation Black Vote Campaign By Saatchi & Saatchi

A new 60 second film and social media campaign urges underrepresented communities and ethnic minorities to register to vote by 19th April. Operation Black Vote (OBV) has released a hard-hitting awareness campaign, created by Saatchi & Saatchi, as part of an urgent appeal to encourage underrepresented communities to register to vote.

In the UK, the 6th May sees the first major vote since George Floyd’s murder nearly one year ago. However, ethnic minorities still show worryingly low levels of registration compared to the national average. Black and Asian and ethnic minority non-voter registration is at 24 percent, compared to 6 percent in white communities.

If people aren’t registered by Monday 19th April, they will not be able to vote.

The campaign focuses on the importance of registering to vote and delivers a stark message. By not exercising a power to vote, the 200,000 people that attended mass rallies, the 135 arrests, and the on-going campaign to tackle racial injustice, can be seen as ‘all for nothing’.

Lord Woolley, the founder and director of OBV, is actively pushing for greater voter registration in the under-represented community. As part of his ongoing activity in this space, Saatchi & Saatchi developed the “All for nothing” campaign to drive awareness and help support the movement. The campaign is urging underrepresented people, not just Black, Asian and minority ethnic individuals, but also young people too, not to underestimate the power of their vote to help create real change.

Saatchi & Saatchi is also building conversations and awareness through Clubhouse, and across various podcasts.

Lord Woolley said about the campaign: “Voting absolutely makes a difference. Look no further than what occurred last November in the US. The voters voted for an end to racial division, and for racial equality for all communities. We’ve seen people here protest for change. The most radical political act you can do, is to register to vote, use your voice, and vote.

“The crucial way we can create the change we desperately want to see, is through voting. It is a small individual action, that can have a huge collective impact.”

The aim of the campaign is to showcase how elections have the potential to impact everything - from healthcare to law enforcement to social services to education. All of these issues can be transformed, for better or worse, through political power.