EE Unveils Campaign for Xbox Add-On

EE has launched a new campaign by Saatchi & Saatchi to mark the launch of its exclusive Xbox Game Pass Ultimate add-on with unlimited data for gaming.

The six-week integrated campaign, which brings to life the immersive nature of gaming on the go, is running on out of home (OOH), display and social channels, with the activity extended through digital activations, a partnership with LADbible Group, and an interactive AR in-store experience– the first of its kind for the brand in the retail space – and PR.

The national campaign marks the launch of a new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate add-on for EE Android smartphone customers, giving them access to over 100 Xbox games on the go with inclusive unlimited data for just £10 per month.

The ad campaign leads with digital out of home featuring three Xbox titles played on an Android handset & Razer Kishi controller, with each creative thematically tied to UK backdrops. From the woods of East Sussex for Forza Horizon 4, to the shore of Joss Bay, Kent, for Sea of Thieves and London’s Southbank for Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

Throughout the month of May, EE will also be working with the LADbible Group on an episodic content series, which sees influencers Liv Cook, AJ Sabeel and Sharkey put their mobile gaming skills to the test. In the three-part series, the influencers, who have amassed millions of followers between them, battle it out in a variety of intense gaming on the go challenges: mobile gaming while being shot with paintballs, racing the fastest lap while crushing real cars in a monster truck, and finding treasure while navigating ice-cold rapids.

The EE gaming campaign will roll out throughout the Spring, with interactive AR retail experience available to customers in almost 600 stores, and PR to follow.

Pete Jeavons, marketing communications director at EE, said: “Gaming is such a huge passion point, offering entertainment, connection, and escapism. Words alone don’t do it justice. So, in our latest campaign we’ve aimed to push ourselves to the next level, to find new and exciting ways to really bring to life the immersive nature of gaming-on-the-go across multiple channels. Game on!”

