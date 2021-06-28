EE launches regional outdoor push

Pete Jeavons, marketing communications director at EE, said: “Being named the UK’s best network is high accolade, but we know what really matters to customers is knowing that they’re with the best network for them.

"In keeping with our strategy to show, not just tell, we’re delivering tailored creative that lays out why EE is the right fit for the people of that city. All the while, shattering beliefs around our competitors’ networks by showing our superiority in peoples’ local areas."