EE launches regional outdoor push
The outdoor and retail campaign features images of local icons
28 June 2021
EE has launched a regional advertising campaign, promoting its network speed, 5G coverage and reliability.
The OOH and retail campaign will run across 8 key cities – Belfast, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, London, Manchester – and uses local icons in each location. These range from London’s Tower Bridge, to Manchester’s renowned worker bee, and Glasgow’s statue of Arthur Wellesley, complete with the iconic traffic cone.
Pete Jeavons, marketing communications director at EE, said: “Being named the UK’s best network is high accolade, but we know what really matters to customers is knowing that they’re with the best network for them.
"In keeping with our strategy to show, not just tell, we’re delivering tailored creative that lays out why EE is the right fit for the people of that city. All the while, shattering beliefs around our competitors’ networks by showing our superiority in peoples’ local areas."