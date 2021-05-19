Deutsche Telekom Launches Sci-Fi Film To Inspire GenZ

Deutsche Telekom has launched Project Futureproof to inspire and support Gen Z, backed by a new campaign from Saatchi & Saatchi.

The new international campaign aims to inspire and support young people in following their passions when it comes to choosing a career.

At the core of the campaign is an optimistic short film that invites young people to choose utopia over dystopia and trust that their passion will support them.

Created by Saatchi & Saatchi and directed by Somesuch’s Rollo Jackson, the film has a message of digital optimism hinting at the career opportunities that will naturally evolve from this generation's current passions. Set in 2021, a series of sci-fi glitches offers a group of Gen Z-ers a vision into the future, showing a glimpse into how they (and the world around them) have been changed by following their passions.

The series of vignettes of the future harnesses a spirit of hope and possibility with a playful, but contemporary, nod to sci-fi. The soundtrack is a version of Billie Eilish’s ‘My Future’ and the superstar also cameos in the future world.

“The future feels uncertain”, Eilish said, “but I’m always inspired by what our generation is able to achieve in the face of so many different challenges.”

The campaign will be featured across a range of Gen Z-focused digital and social media channels, including Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Spotify.

At the heart of Project Futureproof is a free-to-access digital tool that helps Gen Z to better understand their abilities and how these are connected to future career opportunities.

It has been developed in collaboration with both Gen Z contributors and a diverse group of professional skills & employability experts. It aims to connect users to peer-to-peer inspiration & support.

In a post-pandemic world, there are many uncertainties the next generation are facing: culturally, socially & economically. Research released today by Deutsche Telekom shows 61 percent of European Gen Z-ers are anxious about their future job and career prospects. 54 percent are unsure what careers will exist in the future, with 43 percent saying they are unsure if they have the qualities they need to succeed.

“Gen Z are stepping into a world of work that will have been fundamentally changed by both the COVID-19 pandemic and digital transformation.” explains Ulrich Klenke, chief brand officer at Deutsche Telekom. “We believe that it is our collective responsibility to help them navigate the opportunities & challenges they face. We want to show them that if they have a passion, they have a future.”

Franki Goodwin, ECD of Saatchi & Saatchi, said: “It’s been really rewarding to further Deutsche Telekom’s support and investment in young people after such a shocking year for their prospects and to do it with a bit of a sci-fi twist was a creative dream come true.

"I really hope the campaign inspires young people to double down on their skills and passions and opens up new opportunities for them.”

The digital tool itself - which was developed by Publicis Sapient, the Digital Transformation Hub of Publicis Groupé - uses established RIASEC (vocational personality) modelling to help to connect users with potential future career clusters. It helps Gen Z to see how their passions, skills, talents and personality are fundamental to helping shape their future journey and how they can best use these personal attributes as part of future careers. Unlike existing services, the tool takes a uniquely Gen Z perspective, identifying key trends & changes in the world of work, delivering insights through a personalised, gamified experience and an inspirational content feed.

Alongside the digital tool, a ‘Project Futureproof’ online hub also features helpful resources where Deutsche Telekom experts share insights on how to write CVs, prepare for job interviews and improve your social media profile. Deutsche Telekom has a range of initiatives to support young people, including dual student & apprenticeship programmes, careers & employability resources, tailored youth tariffs and localised initiatives.