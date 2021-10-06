KevinBaconEEiPhone13

Kevin Bacon admits last year's iPhone wasn't its best

Campaign from Saatchi & Saatchi promotes the iPhone 13 on EE

By creative salon

06 October 2021

EE's longstanding brand spokesperson Kevin Bacon reappears tonight to promote its iPhone 13 offer.

The ad opens with Bacon sat in a café speaking directly to the camera. He is holding the new iPhone 13 and showcasing the camera. He them takes the opportunity to come clean to the nation and says “Last year I told you EE had the best iPhone ever. I lied. It’s come to light the new iPhone 13 Pro is the best ever.”

Kev demonstrates why this is the case by using the iPhone’s new video mode to pan around the café before focusing on another customer sat at a table behind him and says, “You can shift focus with cinematic mode.”

Kevin continues with another light-hearted confessional, reiterating why viewers should get the new iPhone on EE: “I also said that EE was the UK’s best network 7 years running. I also lied. It’s now 8. I can’t change the past. I’m just a man, with the new iPhone in his hand and the truth in his heart.”

Pete Jeavons, marketing communications director at BT and EE said: “Like Kevin, our customers have been highly anticipating the arrival of the iPhone 13 Pro and it’s new cinematic mode. With coverage in more places than any other network, EE customers will be able to share their enviable videos from wherever they are.

As well as taking advantage of the UK’s best 5G network, EE customers getting the new iPhone 13 Pro with EE’s Full Works plan will get unlimited mobile data and the option to upgrade to a new phone anytime; they will also receive inclusive access to Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade for 24 months making the most of what the iPhone 13 has to offer.”

CREDITS

ADVERTISING AGENCY: SAATCHI & SAATCHI LONDON

CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER: GUILLERMO VEGA

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: DAN TREICHEL

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: CHAD WARNER

CREATIVES: GARY ARNOLD & NEIL RITCHIE, MIA SILVERMAN & RYAN PRICE

MANAGING PARTNER: HUMPHREY TAYLOR

BUSINESS LEADER: CHARLOTTE ELWIG

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: VITALIA FLORIS

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: RICHARD FIRMINGER

PRODUCER: GEORGIE FORD

PRODUCTION ASSISTANT: GEORGIA DAY

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: ESSENCE

PRODUCTION COMPANY: MOXIE PICTURES

DIRECTOR: MARCUS SVANBERG

EDITOR: RICK RUSSELL, FINAL CUT

POSTPRODUCTION: FRAMESTORE

AUDIO: PRODIGIOUS

MEDIA: ESSENCE

CITY / COUNTRY: UK

EXPOSURE: NATIONWIDE

