Kevin Bacon admits last year's iPhone wasn't its best

EE's longstanding brand spokesperson Kevin Bacon reappears tonight to promote its iPhone 13 offer.

The ad opens with Bacon sat in a café speaking directly to the camera. He is holding the new iPhone 13 and showcasing the camera. He them takes the opportunity to come clean to the nation and says “Last year I told you EE had the best iPhone ever. I lied. It’s come to light the new iPhone 13 Pro is the best ever.”

Kev demonstrates why this is the case by using the iPhone’s new video mode to pan around the café before focusing on another customer sat at a table behind him and says, “You can shift focus with cinematic mode.”

Kevin continues with another light-hearted confessional, reiterating why viewers should get the new iPhone on EE: “I also said that EE was the UK’s best network 7 years running. I also lied. It’s now 8. I can’t change the past. I’m just a man, with the new iPhone in his hand and the truth in his heart.”