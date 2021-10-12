EE’s new campaign is an online course for phone safety
‘PhoneSmart’ by EE is the Nation’s First Phone Licence to help protect kids
A new campaign and creative concept has been developed by EE’s advertising agency Saatchi & Saatchi to support a new online course for the mobile provider.
The initiative, called PhoneSmart, is a free-to-access online course aimed at 10–13-year-olds getting their first phone, and is designed to educated them on how to stay safe and be kind online.
The EE PhoneSmart digital learning platform was designed and built by Digitas.
Those who manage to complete the digital online course are deemed to have developed the skills and knowledge to operate safely online and will be awarded the 'EE PhoneSmart Licence’
To mark the launch of the EE PhoneSmart Licence and encourage parents and guardians and their children to take part in the course, EE has unveiled a short film, featuring musician Clement Marfo, highlighting not only the breadth of things that can be done with a phone, from creating new dance routines to learning a new skill, but also the dangers that children may be exposed to.
The EE PhoneSmart Licence was created in response to parents’ and guardians’ concerns around the challenges presented by giving a child their own device. Research from Ofcom revealed that 49 per cent of 8 to 11 year-olds own their own smartphone. That number increases to 91 per cent for 12 to 15 year-olds, with 81 per cent having had at least one potentially harmful experience online in the past year.
The hour-long course was created in collaboration with experts from Internet Matters, and in consultation with Home-Start, ChildNet, Marie Collins Foundation and the Anti-Bullying Alliance, and is split into four modules; online hate, digital wellbeing, staying safe online and digital & media literacy.
Designed to actively engage 10 to 13-year-olds, each module features animated storylines, interactive quizzes and activities, all highlighting the benefits and dangers of phones, and helping them to understand how they can identify and report instances of online abuse, hate, discrimination and cyberbullying.
Kelly Engstrom, brand & demand generation communications director at EE said: “The build up to getting your first phone is both exciting and daunting for children and their parents. The EE PhoneSmart Licence was created to help navigate this milestone, equipping young people with an understanding of phone safety.
Our mission as the UK’s leading network is to connect for good, and by educating the next generation on how to avoid dangers and get the best from their first phone, we can play our part in keeping children safe online. We believe that every child should be safe online which is why we’ve made the course free and available to everyone, regardless of what network they’re on.”
Dan Treichel, executive creative director, Saatchi & Saatchi, said: “When cars were first around, anyone could drive without any training. And sure enough, this proved dangerous and a course and driving licence were brought in to keep people safe. Like getting your first car, getting your hands on your first smartphone is a big moment, full of excitement and promise, but with risks.
The iPhone was released in 2007 but until now, there wasn’t a course to teach people how to be safe and kind when using their smartphones. With PhoneSmart Licence, kids will now have the tools and know-how to navigate this new world safely and parents and carers will have the reassurance they need.”
CREDITS
CAMPAIGN TITLE: EE PHONESMART LICENCE
CLIENT: EE
ADVERTISING AGENCY: SAATCHI & SAATCHI
CCO: GUILLERMO VEGA
EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: DANIEL TREICHEL
HEAD OF ART: RODRIGO CASTELLARI
COPYWRITER: OLIVIA WESTON, CRISTIANA CANDIDO
ART DIRECTOR: EMILY DOWNING,
PLANNER: JACK TREW, MIKE PHILLIPS
BUSINESS LEAD: CHARLOTTE ELWIG, EMILY BENNETT
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: TRISHIKA RAMRAKHA, CHARLOTTE JOHNSTON
AGENCY PRODUCER: ADAM WALKER, CALLUM PROCTOR
PRODUCTION COMPANY: BLINK
DIRECTOR: WILL HOOPER
EDITOR: AMANDA JAMES @ FINAL CUT
PRODUCER: CORIN TAYLOR
POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: BLACK KITE
COLOURIST: RICH FEARON
AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: BUTTER
SOUND DESIGN: ERIC HOFFMAN
VOCALIST: CLEMENT MARFO
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: ARAN BURTENSHAW
CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER: RAFE BLANDFORD
PROJECT MANAGER: ARAN GRAY
BUSINESS DIRECTOR: NICKY WRIGHT
STRATEGY DIRECTOR: CAITRIONA GALLAGHER
STRATEGIST: LAUREN WEBSTER
ASSOCIATE INTERFACE DEVELOPER: ARATI ADELKAR
SENIOR ASSOCIATE - INTERFACE DEVELOPER: ASLAM SHIKALGAR
PROJECT DIRECTOR: CHETAN JAIN
TEST LEAD: EDWARD MACDONALD
ASSOCIATE TECHNICAL DIRECTOR: FAIZAAN SHAIKH
SENIOR ANALYST: FLORENCE WARD
ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR - INTERFACE DEVELOPER: GAJENDRA SINGH
UX DESIGNER: JEANNETTE SAVAGE
LEAD - APPLICATION DEVELOPER: JOSHUL SHARMA
ASSOCIATE INTERFACE DEVELOPER: KAVYA REDDY
HEAD OF TECHNOLOGY: LLOYD TUCKEY
LEAD - QUALITY ASSURANCE: MEHUL MEHTA
DIRECTOR - DATA ANALYST: NANDAN AURANGABADKAR
SENIOR ASSOCIATE PROJECT MANAGER: NIKHIL ROY
COPYWRITER: PHIL WEBB
BUSINESS ANALYST: RADHIKA PRADHAN
DATA AND SECURITY DIRECTOR: RICHARD UNDERWOOD
UX DIRECTOR: SAM PADMORE
SENIOR ASSOCIATE - DATA ANALYST: SHALAKA CREADO
LEAD - TECHNICAL QUALITY ASSURANCE: SHIVANAND SATOSE
LEAD CLOUD ENGINEER: STEVE TOWNSEND
SENIOR DESIGNER: TIM VUKCEVIC
MEDIA AGENCY: ESSENCE GLOBAL
MEDIA PLANNER: SOPHIE FRANKS, DEBBIE GODFREY
PR AGENCY: PITCH