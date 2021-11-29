VCCP launches pan-European campaign for Honda Motorcycles

Honda Motorcycles, the world's largest motorcycle manufacturer, has today launched a pan-European integrated campaign that focuses on the experience of the Honda bike rider, rather than the bike itself.

The campaign launches with a two-minute hero film celebrating a restless spirit which is rooted all the way back to the origins of Honda Motorcycles. It pays homage to Honda Motorcycles’ founding engineers, and showcases Honda Motorcycles as the brand it is today.

The film includes a cameo from Honda long-term ambassador and current MotoGP rider Marc Márquez who is the youngest rider to win a MotoGP championship. The cinematic experience begins with the narrator asking ‘what is it that stirs your heart, ignites your passion and spurs you onwards, upwards?’ He answers with ‘it’s your dream.’