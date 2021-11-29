VCCP launches pan-European campaign for Honda Motorcycles
The work is the first to run since the agency won the business at the end of 2020
29 November 2021
Honda Motorcycles, the world's largest motorcycle manufacturer, has today launched a pan-European integrated campaign that focuses on the experience of the Honda bike rider, rather than the bike itself.
The campaign launches with a two-minute hero film celebrating a restless spirit which is rooted all the way back to the origins of Honda Motorcycles. It pays homage to Honda Motorcycles’ founding engineers, and showcases Honda Motorcycles as the brand it is today.
The film includes a cameo from Honda long-term ambassador and current MotoGP rider Marc Márquez who is the youngest rider to win a MotoGP championship. The cinematic experience begins with the narrator asking ‘what is it that stirs your heart, ignites your passion and spurs you onwards, upwards?’ He answers with ‘it’s your dream.’
Andrew Saxon, head of European marketing, Motorcycle division at Honda Motor Europe Ltd, said: "At Honda Motorcycles, our riders are very much at the heart of our brand. The beauty of a Honda motorcycle is that they facilitate incredible journeys and wonderful memories that stay with us forever, and this has been the case since the very beginnings of the brand back in 1948. In order to create a new brand platform it was critical that we placed our riders at the very core of this campaign."
CREDITS
CAMPAIGN TITLE: Honda – The Power of Dreams
CLIENT: Honda Motor Europe - Motorcycles
ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP
EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Beto Nahmad
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Javi Barreiro
CREATIVES: Gabri Fernández, Jezabel González, Nacho Araújo, Mikel Merino, Iván Ezquerro
CEO / GLOBAL CMO Stephanie Brimacombe
CMO: Robert Wills
BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Sam Downing
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Joe Humphries
ACCOUNT MANAGER: Ivo Oh
PLANNING DIRECTOR: Álvaro Ojeda
AGENCY TV PRODUCER:
AGENCY CREATIVE PRODUCER: Geraldine Buhrkohl
MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: UM
MEDIA PLANNER: UM
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Band Originale / Other Lands