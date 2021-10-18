Virgin Media O2 launches first joint brand campaign
Campaign from VCCP reveals their joint proposition: Volt
18 October 2021
Virgin Media O2, which was created following a £31 billion merger this year, has unveiled their new joint brand proposition.
Underpinning the new proposition - Volt - is the promise that Virgin Media and O2 customers' worlds will be supercharged through a service that brings more speed, more data and more value. It launches today (Monday 18 October) with a 10" film.
The integrated campaign will roll out across TV, VOD, cinema, out of home which will include iconic landmark sites, social media, online video, stores, radio, bespoke press formats, high profile digital placements, and in customer comms.
Virgin Media O2 will tease its first proposition with a Twitter competition, #VoltMe, giving customers a chance to win tech prizes.
A Snapchat AR face and world lens has been created to enable consumers to immerse themselves in the energy of Volt. The lens will use Snapchat’s sky segmentation technology to showcase both red and blue energy forces colliding in the background, prompting the user to press the Volt logo which will release a power surge by tapping on the screen.
Simon Groves, director of brand and marketing at Virgin Media O2 said: “We’re really excited to launch our first proposition, Volt, and thereby offer much more to our customers. On day one we announced our ambition to connect more people to the things they love, bringing more choice, convenience and quality and we see this very much as the beginning of our mission and commitment to upgrade the UK through both innovation and investment.”
Laura Muse, creative director at VCCP London, added: “Two of the most iconic brands in the country coming together is a big moment that deserves equally bold and beautiful work. The launch of Volt had to be simple, unmistakably branded and most of all, it had to feel electric. Because this is just the start of what’s to come; not just for the campaign but the brands, their customers and the whole of the nation.”
