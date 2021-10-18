Virgin Media O2 launches first joint brand campaign

The integrated campaign will roll out across TV, VOD, cinema, out of home which will include iconic landmark sites, social media, online video, stores, radio, bespoke press formats, high profile digital placements, and in customer comms.

Virgin Media O2 will tease its first proposition with a Twitter competition, #VoltMe, giving customers a chance to win tech prizes.

A Snapchat AR face and world lens has been created to enable consumers to immerse themselves in the energy of Volt. The lens will use Snapchat’s sky segmentation technology to showcase both red and blue energy forces colliding in the background, prompting the user to press the Volt logo which will release a power surge by tapping on the screen.

Simon Groves, director of brand and marketing at Virgin Media O2 said: “We’re really excited to launch our first proposition, Volt, and thereby offer much more to our customers. On day one we announced our ambition to connect more people to the things they love, bringing more choice, convenience and quality and we see this very much as the beginning of our mission and commitment to upgrade the UK through both innovation and investment.”

Laura Muse, creative director at VCCP London, added: “Two of the most iconic brands in the country coming together is a big moment that deserves equally bold and beautiful work. The launch of Volt had to be simple, unmistakably branded and most of all, it had to feel electric. Because this is just the start of what’s to come; not just for the campaign but the brands, their customers and the whole of the nation.”

CREDITS

CAMPAIGN TITLE: Volt - Supercharge your world

CLIENT: Virgin Media and O2

ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP

GLOBAL CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER: Darren Bailes

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Laura Muse

LEAD CREATIVES: Jack Snell, Joe Lovett

DIGITAL ASSOCIATE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Will Aslett

BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Bridget Limbrey

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Xi Chen

ACCOUNT MANAGER: Luke Chaplin

PLANNING DIRECTOR: Melanie Wong

TV PRODUCER: Ed Mueller

CREATIVE PRODUCER: Ben Waters

DIGITAL PRODUCER: Anthony Grace

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Manning Gottlieb OMD

MEDIA PLANNERS: Alyssa Heritier, Emma Withington

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Girl&Bear

DIRECTOR: Lee Ford

PRODUCTION COMPANY PRODUCER: Tim Tyrell

EDITOR: Iain Whitewright @ Tenthree

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Electric Theatre Collective

POST PRODUCERS: Jon Purton / Antonia Vlasto

COLOURIST: Jason Wallis

AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Wave

SOUND ENGINEER: Parv Thind

VCCP PR & SOCIAL: Georgia Wright, Katharine Doyle