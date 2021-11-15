Domino's first Christmas spot features a festive yodel
The ad, by VCCP, follows up Domino's 'DOMIN-OH-HOO-HOO' campaign but with a Christmassy spin
15 November 2021
Domino’s, has launched its first Christmas ad, which aims to capture the festive spirit with a twist.
The integrated campaign drives home the joy of sharing a Domino’s slice amongst friends, family and colleagues. Domino’s invites customers to put a yodel call out to loved ones for a rollover Christmas, and introduces ‘‘The Festive One’ – Domino’s first foray into a festive menu.
The hero 30 second film captures the festive spirit, set in a town hall which has been lit for Christmas, and is packed full with an audience eager to enjoy a Christmas carol service.
The film comes to a focus on the lead choir boy who then nervously and unexpectedly breaks into an angelic Christmas yodel “DOMIN-OH-HOO-HOO”, translated to ‘Domino’s after the show?’
The lens moves from the choir boy to the audience and the conductor who are completely puzzled by the outburst, but one by one, the rest of the choir begin to join in with the festive yodelling. The choir responds in song with yodels like ‘count us in’ and ‘I hear there’s a new festive pizza.’
The film ends with the reappearance of two hero characters from the first DOMIN-OH-HOO-HOO ad, one of whom is unable to stop himself from joining in with the yodelling as his friend looks on disapprovingly. The final scene concludes with a backstage shot of the yodelling choir and audience tucking into a piping hot Festive One, and finishes with the hero voice over; ‘Get everyone together with a Domino’s this Christmas.’
The campaign will continue to be audio-first, creating sonic branding for Domino's. Taking its message to social media, the Domino’s Christmas yodel choir will hit all the high notes as it helps deliver the special Domino’s pizzas as part of the social extension of the campaign.
A number of unsuspecting customers, who place their order through the group ordering function on the brand’s app will be in with the chance of experiencing the yodelling choir in person as they deliver a pizza-parody of a Christmas classic.
Sarah Barron, chief marketing officer at Domino’s, said: ‘The beauty of pizza is that it’s a meal that is great for sharing. At Domino’s we love being part of reunions amongst friends and family, and are excited to offer a slice of festive pizza during this magical time of the year. Our yodel debut worked incredibly well, and we’re excited to bring our first ever Christmas ad to fruition with a yodelling choir.”
David Masterman, creative director at VCCP, added: "It’s Christmas, and for many Christmas immediately makes us think of carol singing. But a brand like Domino’s isn’t interested in sticking to the status quo for their Christmas ad debut. Have you ever heard a yodelling choir singing beautiful Christmas carols? We thought not! And that’s what makes Domino’s different, we’re always determined to deliver creative that people don’t expect and that make people crack a smile. DOMIN-OH-HOO-HOO, have done it again!”
Credits
BRAND EXECUTIONS
ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: David Masterman
ASSOCIATE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Elias Torres
ASSOCIATE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Daniel Glover James
GROUP HEAD OF PLANNING: Ellie Gauci
SENIOR PLANNER: James Bagan
INTEGRATED PROJECT DIRECTOR: Brad Willis
TV PRODUCER: Helen Brownlie
SENIOR CREATIVE PRODUCER: Aymeric Gauvain
SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Myles Cryan
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Jasper Wolley
ACCOUNT MANAGER: Natalina Robarts
SENIOR DESIGNER: Lee Bodell
HEAD OF ART: Ali Augur
ARTWORKER: Paul Craig
STUDIO MANAGER: Scott Mitchell
DIRECTOR: Sam Hibbard
PRODUCER:Lucy Gossage
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Somesuch
EDITOR: Ed Cheesman @ Final Cut
COLOURIST: James Bamford
POST HOUSE: The Mill
AUDIO: Jack Sedgwick @ King Lear
SOCIAL EXECUTIONS
INTEGRATED CREATIVE PRODUCER: Asli Yardimci
SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Harriet Guppy
SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Sheri Matthews
SENIOR PLANNER: Nathan Velayudhan
HAVAS - MEDIA BUY
STRATEGY PARTNER: Hannah Gillett
PLANNING PARTNER: Rhiannon Moore
CLIENT DIRECTOR: Tabitha Parkes
PLANNING MANAGER: Leila King