Taco Bell shines a light on the ruined Christmas Birthdays

The creative highlights how they have had countless overlooked birthdays and missed presents, telling them to reclaim the celebrations and disrupt the usual festivities to make their Christmas birthday front and centre by showing that tacos can be the ultimate freedom food this December.

This tongue in cheek campaign, aimed at a younger audience of 16–34-year-olds, will run across social throughout the month of December, amplified across social media channels including TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.

The creative was produced by Jungle Creations, with Spark Foundry handling the media strategy, planning and buying, and SPP Media brokering and managing the partnership.

Lucy Dee, UK head of marketing at Taco Bell, said: “Why have a Christmas dinner when you can have tacos?! Tacos aren’t always top of mind over the festivities, so we wanted to align ourselves with something else that people might not often think about – birthdays in December! We wanted something fun and playful to get customers’ attention and this campaign does just that.”

Liz Ragoo, managing partner at Spark Foundry, added: “With the majority of brands celebrating traditional Christmas elements in their ads from Santa and turkey, to gifting and family get-togethers, we wanted this campaign to really stand out by using humour to grab viewers’ attention. The Jungle Creations partnership does that beautifully; allowing us to not only cut through the noise but also deliver a unique message to our core audience.”