Publicis.Poke Rolls Out Murals Of The Emerald Isle For Tourism Ireland
The OOH contrasts inner-city London with the greenery of Ireland
26 October 2021
A new outdoor campaign by Publicis.Poke for Tourism Ireland is painting striking imagery of Ireland all across Shoreditch in London.
The murals will present passers-by with an alternative to the inner-city life, offering a chance of escape and encouraging them to book their next holiday or short break in Ireland with the message “Press the Green Button at Ireland.com”.
The installations are part of Publicis.Poke’s Green Button campaign for Tourism Ireland, with the murals showing the contrast between the inner-city and the diverse natural beauty of Ireland reminding them that an such scenery is closer than they might think.
Publicis.Poke is working with the collective Global Street Art to deliver the murals, which will be located at Kingsland Road and Redchurch Street. The first 2 murals showcasing the Cliffs of Moher and Classiebawn Castle respectively were completed on October 22 and will be on display until the end of November. A third mural will be installed at The Truman Brewery, Brick Lane, on November 8.
With the wider Green Button campaign currently live, the murals aim to inspire people to book a trip to Ireland by encouraging Londoners to realise that Ireland’s beautiful, wild landscapes and iconic sights are the perfect tonic to the grey grind of London life.
Steve Paskin, creative director, Publicis.Poke said: “People think when I travel, I want a real change of pace and scenery – Ireland’s just too close to Britain to give me that. However, by smashing through the grey walls of Shoreditch and showcasing beautiful green Irish vistas, we’re able to show the juxtaposition between the two and inspire people to escape through the portal we have opened.”
Credits
CAMPAIGN TITLE: TI Green Button OOH Murals
CLIENT: Tourism Ireland Great Britain
ADVERTISING AGENCY: Publicis•Poke
EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Dave Monk
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Steve Paskin
COPYWRITER: Barret Helander
ART DIRECTOR: Rhys Hughes
DESIGNER: Ryan Connolly
RETOUCHER: Mark Wesley
PLANNER: Mike Waters & Joe Crust
BUSINESS LEAD: Katie Edwards
ACCOUNT TEAM: Oliver Berrell
AGENCY PRODUCER: Anna Karcz