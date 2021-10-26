Publicis.Poke Rolls Out Murals Of The Emerald Isle For Tourism Ireland

A new outdoor campaign by Publicis.Poke for Tourism Ireland is painting striking imagery of Ireland all across Shoreditch in London.

The murals will present passers-by with an alternative to the inner-city life, offering a chance of escape and encouraging them to book their next holiday or short break in Ireland with the message “Press the Green Button at Ireland.com”.

The installations are part of Publicis.Poke’s Green Button campaign for Tourism Ireland, with the murals showing the contrast between the inner-city and the diverse natural beauty of Ireland reminding them that an such scenery is closer than they might think.