The & Partnership launches festive spot for Irish Bord Gáis Energy
The ad champions the engineers that go the extra mile all year around and keep working on the days most don’t
30 November 2021
Bord Gáis Energy’s TV campaign for the festive season aims to show the handwork done by the energy company’s engineers.
The campaign, created by The & Partnership, called 'On Call’, aims to capture the spirit of Christmas by showcasing the selfless work the energy company’s engineers do all year around, often meaning that they have to spend Christmas Day away from family.
The work shows the (Christmas) day in the life of one of Bord Gáis engineers, who toils away during the festive period only to be shown a bit of seasonal joy from a caring customer’s family.
The latest campaign is a further extension of Bord Gáis Energy’s new brand positioning that aims to imagine better ways for customers to live, work and enjoy their free time.
Dermot Mulligan, head of marketing, Bord Gáis Energy said: “There are heroes in our organisation who work tirelessly and give their own energy in order to help our customers lives run smoothly. Christmas is a time when this commitment is even more important, and we really wanted to celebrate the way our Service Engineers go above and beyond to deliver our commitment. We are always ‘imagining a better way’ to deliver a high level of service to our customers and this is an example of that.”
The 'On Call' TV campaign went live last week.
