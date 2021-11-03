Argos launches feisty festive campaign by The & Partnership

Argos has launched its ‘Baubles to Last Year, Christmas is On!’ festive spot, created by The & Partnership, featuring a barrage of festive cheer that plays on the fact that last year’s Christmas wasn’t really ‘on’ for many.

This year, however, Christmas is certainly back, with the 60-second spot celebrating festive cheer by targeting those who love the festive period most.

‘Baubles to Last Year, Christmas is On!’ showcases a variety of examples of the jubilation of Christmas and all the ways British families across the country can go big together after the disappointment of last year.

Highlighting those that go the extra mile, the TV ad celebrates festive behaviour taken to the extremes. From blow torching the Christmas pud, inviting the entire street to Nana’s, baubling your beard, and a walkie talkie’d squad of kids illuminating a huge tower block - the message of the ad showcases that this year we’re all ‘going big’ for Christmas.

The 60-second ad kicks off a multi-media Christmas campaign running through the festive period covering key consumer touchpoints across ATL, OOH and digital channels.