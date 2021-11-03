Argos launches feisty festive campaign by The & Partnership
The multi-channel campaign tells the world: ‘Baubles to Last Year, Christmas is On!’
Argos has launched its ‘Baubles to Last Year, Christmas is On!’ festive spot, created by The & Partnership, featuring a barrage of festive cheer that plays on the fact that last year’s Christmas wasn’t really ‘on’ for many.
This year, however, Christmas is certainly back, with the 60-second spot celebrating festive cheer by targeting those who love the festive period most.
‘Baubles to Last Year, Christmas is On!’ showcases a variety of examples of the jubilation of Christmas and all the ways British families across the country can go big together after the disappointment of last year.
Highlighting those that go the extra mile, the TV ad celebrates festive behaviour taken to the extremes. From blow torching the Christmas pud, inviting the entire street to Nana’s, baubling your beard, and a walkie talkie’d squad of kids illuminating a huge tower block - the message of the ad showcases that this year we’re all ‘going big’ for Christmas.
The 60-second ad kicks off a multi-media Christmas campaign running through the festive period covering key consumer touchpoints across ATL, OOH and digital channels.
Radha Davies, director of brand communications and creative, Argos, said: “This year, more than ever, we want to help our customers have their best Christmas yet, with gifts that their family and friends will really love."
Yan Elliot, global ECD, The&Partnership commented: “One thing we know for sure is we all deserve a proper Christmas this year. As always, Argos is primed and ready to deliver it wherever you are, up or down the country. So let’s get together, go big, and say Baubles to last year."
The multi-channel Christmas campaign also has a strong digital arm with “several strands of digital activity; from amplifying the ad using short, platform specific edits to partnering with brilliant influencers to evoke the real spirit of Christmas; data driven creative helps our customers find the products they are searching for,” said Laura Farmer, client manager at PHD.