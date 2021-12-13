Pablo launches brand platform for DFS: ‘What’s your thing?’
The work celebrates individuality and aims to help people be confident in their design choices
13 December 2021
Following its pitch win earlier this year, Pablo has launched a new brand platform for furnishings retailer DFS.
The platform, ‘What’s your thing?’, kicks off with a through-the-line campaign that shows that there is no right or wrong when it comes to taste and style.
The work promises that DFS will inspire and help people to be confident in finding their ‘thing’, shifting perception of DFS as a product experts to experts in empowerment in a colourful and vibrant campaign that even features ‘Thing’ from The Addams Family.
James Brewer, digital and brand director at DFS, said: “The new brand platform is based on a truth at the heart of the DFS business: we have the biggest range of sofas as well as expert staff committed to helping you find what’s right for you.
"By encouraging a two way dialogue with our customers across our comms, store and digital experience, we can help them feel comfortable and more confident in their choices, and help the whole nation ‘find their thing’."
The platform is creatively executed via an integrated campaign that brings to life what people’s ‘things’ are, led by a TVC shot with director Freddie Powell via Drool, alongside creative directors Chris Bovill and John Allison.
Dan Watts, executive creative director at Pablo, added: “We all have a thing. Mine’s adverts. So it’s been a dream come true to work with such a fun, creative brand like DFS to launch its new platform. We look forward to creating more great work together in 2022 and beyond.”
