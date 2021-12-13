Pablo launches brand platform for DFS: ‘What’s your thing?’

The work celebrates individuality and aims to help people be confident in their design choices

By Creative Salon

13 December 2021

Following its pitch win earlier this year, Pablo has launched a new brand platform for furnishings retailer DFS.

The platform, ‘What’s your thing?’, kicks off with a through-the-line campaign that shows that there is no right or wrong when it comes to taste and style.

The work promises that DFS will inspire and help people to be confident in finding their ‘thing’, shifting perception of DFS as a product experts to experts in empowerment in a colourful and vibrant campaign that even features ‘Thing’ from The Addams Family.

James Brewer, digital and brand director at DFS, said: “The new brand platform is based on a truth at the heart of the DFS business: we have the biggest range of sofas as well as expert staff committed to helping you find what’s right for you.

"By encouraging a two way dialogue with our customers across our comms, store and digital experience, we can help them feel comfortable and more confident in their choices, and help the whole nation ‘find their thing’."

  • 1/3'What's your thing?', Pablo

  • 2/3'What's your thing?', Pablo

  • 3/3'What's your Thing?', Pablo

The platform is creatively executed via an integrated campaign that brings to life what people’s ‘things’ are, led by a TVC shot with director Freddie Powell via Drool, alongside creative directors Chris Bovill and John Allison.

Dan Watts, executive creative director at Pablo, added: “We all have a thing. Mine’s adverts. So it’s been a dream come true to work with such a fun, creative brand like DFS to launch its new platform. We look forward to creating more great work together in 2022 and beyond.”

CREDITS

Digital and Brand Director: James Brewer

Senior Creative Manager: Kim Knowles

Pablo credits

Executive Creative Director: Dan Watts

Creative Directors: Chris Bovill & John Allison

Creatives: Freddie Powell, Chris Bovill, John Allison

Assistant copywriter: Tom Corcoran

Joint Managing Director: Hannah Penn

Business Director: Gina Hood

Account Director: Dan Hughes

Senior Account Manager: Isobel Kai

Partner and CSO: Mark Sng

Planning Director: Chris Turner

Head of Production: Tom Moxham

Agency Film Producer: Charlotte Lipsius

Assistant Producer: Kris Davies

Senior Project Manager: Amanda Nixon

Senior Project Manager: Emily Henderson

Production Company:

Drool Productions Ltd

Director: Freddie Powell

Executive Producer: Genevieve Sheppard

Producer: Tabetha Glass-Jackman

Edit house producer & team:

Trim Editing

Editor: Tom Lindsay

Assistant Editor: Joey Henshaw

Offline Producer: Ella Sedgwick

Post house & producers/ team:

VFX Shoot Supervisor - Alex Grey

2D Lead - Alex Grey

3D Lead - Jack Harris

Animation Supervisor - Tim Van Hussen

VFX Artists - Felicia Petersen, Christian Baker, James Russell, Alex Gabucci,

Amir Bazazi, Mathieu Antoine, Francesco Bianco

Executive Producer - Tom Igglesden

Producer - Ella Glazer

Production Assistant - Helena Almeida

Sound house & producers/ team: 750mph

Sound Design/mix: Mike Bovill & Sam Ashwell

Audio Producer: Olivia Ray

Music company & composer & producer:

Leland Originals

Composer, arranger and producer: Benjamin Woodgates

Recording Engineers: Francesco Marseglia, Beth Grainger and Darren Jones

Music Mix Engineer: Darren Jones

Vocalists: Benjamin Woodgates, Fraser Collins, Sumudu Jayatilaka and Nick Shirm

Photographer:

Frederick Wilkinson

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.