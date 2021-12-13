Pablo launches brand platform for DFS: ‘What’s your thing?’

Following its pitch win earlier this year, Pablo has launched a new brand platform for furnishings retailer DFS.

The platform, ‘What’s your thing?’, kicks off with a through-the-line campaign that shows that there is no right or wrong when it comes to taste and style.

The work promises that DFS will inspire and help people to be confident in finding their ‘thing’, shifting perception of DFS as a product experts to experts in empowerment in a colourful and vibrant campaign that even features ‘Thing’ from The Addams Family.